Why Islam and the West will never be able to truly coexist - opinion

Understanding Islamic ideology is essential to addressing the global processes reshaping our region and unsettling the entire world. Analyzing the implications of these developments allows Western nations to take meaningful steps against what many see as a creeping attempt at Islamic dominance across various countries.

Islamic jihad is a core concept in Islam, referring to the struggle for the faith. While the term includes spiritual and cultural dimensions, in historical and political contexts, it has often been interpreted as a military struggle aimed at expanding Islamic control. The Western world has failed to fully grasp the depth and scope of this ideology.

Islam defines two primary global divisions: Dar al-Islam and Dar al-Harb.

Dar al-Islam refers to regions governed by Islamic rule, where Sharia is enforced. In these territories, Muslims live under Islamic governance, and religious law shapes all aspects of life.

A devout Muslim is obligated to expand the domain of Dar al-Islam, aspiring to bring the entire world under Islamic control. Men carry weapons as they protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Sanaa, Yemen October 18, 2023. (credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)

Conversely, Dar al-Harb, or the “House of War,” refers to territories not yet under Islamic rule. Traditional Islamic thought divides the world into these two realms, asserting that regions outside Islamic control must ultimately be absorbed into Dar al-Islam through jihad – a continuous effort to subdue non-believers and establish Islamic governance.

According to classical Islamic jurisprudence, jihad is not merely a personal duty but a collective obligation (fard kifayah) of the Muslim community, or Ummah.

This is due in part to Islam’s unique nature – not just as a private faith but as a comprehensive political, legal, and social framework that aims to create a global order. In this context, the pursuit of Islamic supremacy is an ongoing religious-political mission without a fixed endpoint.

Sharia mandates that Muslims spread their faith and ensure all of humanity accepts Islamic teachings. Often, the objective of Islamic rule is not individual conversion but the imposition of Sharia as the dominant legal and societal system.

There is no expiration date for jihad. Even if conquests span centuries, the objective remains valid under Islamic doctrine. This long-term vision contrasts sharply with Western perspectives, which tend to see wars as finite, time-bound events.

History reflects this. Islamic military campaigns extended from the 7th century well into the 17th century, reaching across Asia, Europe, and Africa. Conquest was viewed not as exceptional but as a standard component of Islamic life and expansion.

THE WEST frequently treats jihadist organizations such as al-Qaeda and ISIS as fringe elements that do not represent mainstream Islam. However, many of these groups’ ideologies are deeply rooted in traditional Islamic teachings and historical precedent. Assuming that Islam operates like other religions is a grave misjudgment.

Incorrect parallels

It is a mistake to draw parallels between Islam and religions such as Christianity or Judaism. Islam fuses religious belief with political and legal authority. Religious leaders wield judicial influence, legitimizing actions that, to Western observers, seem unacceptable or even unlawful.

While the West seeks immediate solutions and quick resolutions, Islamic ideology is patient. It is willing to pursue its goals over centuries, unlike the West, which often views war as episodic and conclusive.

Western responses focus primarily on military threats posed by terror organizations, often neglecting the broader ideological front. As Western nations search for tactical security solutions, Islamic ideology spreads through education, demographics, and cultural influence.

To effectively counter jihad, the West must recognize it as an ideological and cultural challenge, not merely a military one.

Without such awareness and resistance, jihadist ideology will persist and grow.Instead of fearing accusations of racism or Islamophobia, Western societies must defend their foundational values: democracy, freedom, and human rights.

There is a pressing need for qualified scholars in Islamic theology and law, including its more radical streams. Policymakers must consult serious experts and examine Islamic scriptures directly rather than relying on oversimplified narratives.

If the West intends to preserve itself, it must enforce stricter immigration policies and ensure that newcomers adopt the national ethos. Citizenship should be conditional, granted only after thorough cultural and ideological integration.

Islamic jihad is more than a security threat; it is a comprehensive worldview that has mobilized millions throughout history. The divide between Dar al-Islam and Dar al-Harb compels many Muslims to pursue a perpetual struggle against non-believers.

The West has failed to acknowledge this, and its responses have often been inadequate. Preserving Western identity requires confronting this ideological threat head-on, reinforcing cultural confidence, and taking decisive action against forces that seek to destabilize it.

ISRAEL, FOR its part, has spent decades wavering between political aspirations and harsh security realities.

One of its most significant strategic missteps was the belief that territorial concessions would lead to peace and that the Palestinian issue could be resolved through compromise.

This idea, largely promoted by the Israeli Left, overlooked the deeply ingrained ideology of groups such as Hamas and other Palestinian factions, which view all of Israel as “occupied Palestine” and reject any permanent settlement.

When former prime minister Ariel Sharon initiated the 2005 Gaza disengagement, he believed that withdrawing would bring calm, reduce violence, and shift responsibility to the Palestinians. Despite his experience as a soldier and statesman, Sharon misread Hamas’s true intentions.

Hamas never saw Gaza as the final objective. The withdrawal was merely the first step in its strategic plan. Immediately after Israel’s departure, the terror group consolidated power and transformed Gaza into a fortified terror enclave.

The expansion of tunnels, rocket arsenals, and military infrastructure reflected Hamas’s belief that the disengagement was not a peace offering but a victory.

The long-held assumption that the Palestinian conflict is rooted solely in territorial grievances – particularly those tied to lands captured in 1967 – was irreparably shattered on October 7, 2023.

A growing number of peace-seeking Israelis now recognize that many Palestinians are not simply advocating for a return to the 1967 borders. They demand the return to pre-1948 cities such as Jaffa, Haifa, Ramle, and Lod.

This desire is not confined to Hamas. It is echoed by the broader Palestinian public, including factions like Fatah and the Palestinian Authority, both of which continue to promote the so-called “right of return,” a policy that, if implemented, would effectively end Israel’s existence as a Jewish state.

The chant “From the river to the sea” is not merely symbolic. It represents the foundational belief among many Palestinians that all of Israel is occupied territory destined for “liberation.” In this worldview, Israeli concessions are interpreted as weakness, encouraging further demands and escalating violence.

Hamas’s rise after Israel’s exit from Gaza, followed by its purge of Fatah operatives, demonstrated that even Fatah’s violent tactics were deemed insufficiently radical by Hamas’s standards.

Israel finds itself descending a slope of false hope, where peace gestures are perceived by adversaries as surrender. As such, any peace strategy based exclusively on land-for-peace formulas is doomed to fail.

The current geopolitical reality calls for a new strategic framework. Israel must rebuild credible deterrence, expand its presence across the land, and respond with strength to any threats to its sovereignty.

How can true peace be achieved?

True peace will only be achievable when the other side recognizes that Israel cannot be eliminated – militarily or diplomatically. Only when this realization takes root will genuine dialogue become possible. Sadly, that day is not yet in sight.

Israel will continue to extend its hand in peace. But as long as Palestinian children are taught to hate, are raised on martyrdom instead of science, and are trained to carry weapons instead of books, the sword will remain necessary.

The writer is CEO of Radios 100FM, honorary consul general, deputy dean of the Consular Corps, president of the Israel Radio Communications Association, and a former NBC television correspondent.