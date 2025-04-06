Germany is failing to keep its most meaningful promise to protect Jews - opinion

Germany is paralyzed, caught between “Refugees Welcome” and “Never Again.” But these are not mutually exclusive ideals. It is not impossible to balance Germany’s historic responsibility to provide safety for the Jewish people with its modern commitment to international empathy. This is not a trade-off or a zero-sum game.

In fact, a more regulated and responsible migration policy can both improve the security of Germany’s Jewish population and take the wind out of the sails of far-right parties like the AfD, who profit from governmental paralysis and use migrants as scapegoats.

It is a horrifying truth: Once again, Jews in Germany are being forced into hiding. Many are choosing not to wear the Star of David necklace passed down to them by their grandparents. Synagogues and community centers are surrounded by tall fences and guarded by heavily armed police. In classrooms and universities, Jewish students hesitate to speak up, afraid of being targeted or blamed for things they have no connection to.

Antisemitism never truly left Germany; it simply evolved. What was once largely the domain of far-right extremists has taken on new forms: leftist and Islamist antisemitism, a disturbing trend that has accelerated dramatically since the October 7 Hamas massacre, and found fertile ground in segments of Germany’s growing migrant population.

But the roots of this problem run deeper than October 7. The increase in Islamist antisemitism began years earlier, particularly during the refugee crisis of 2015. That year alone, Germany welcomed approximately 890,000 people fleeing war, terror, and persecution from countries like Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan. A German police officer stands guard in front of an apartment building during a raid against people supporting the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, in Berlin, Germany, November 23, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)

It was a noble and profoundly moral gesture. Germany, a country that once orchestrated the most horrific genocide in human history, transformed itself into Europe’s most welcoming haven for those in need.

Yet, Germany’s good intentions were not matched by effective policy. Its migration approach lacked coordination, and its integration programs were not prepared to address the cultural, religious, and often systemic antisemitism brought in from some of these countries.

For too long, politicians and media avoided acknowledging this reality, until a rise in Islamist-inspired attacks and antisemitic incidents forced migration and security back into the spotlight of German politics during the 2025 national election campaigns.

Since 2015, there has been progress. Integration programs have improved. Many refugees have embraced the opportunity to contribute to a society known for its innovation, order, and prosperity. Communities and economies have benefited. But the system is still flawed.

For some, it’s easier and more financially rewarding not to integrate. Germany’s generous social welfare benefits are equally available to both citizens and refugees, yet the bureaucratic burden of entering the labor market can sometimes discourage participation. Without a real incentive to integrate, or disincentives for failing to do so, a small but dangerous subset chooses not just isolation but, in some cases, radicalization. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Of course, not all refugees fall into this category. Most do not. And yet, as in any migration debate, it is the minority of “black sheep” in both the migrant and host populations who dominate the narrative. The real tragedy is that Germany’s political system too often avoids holding this minority accountable.

Both sides of the extremist spectrum

This refusal to act emboldens both sides of the extremist spectrum: antisemitic violence from radicalized migrants, and anti-migrant violence from the far Right. The result? German Jews are caught in a tightening vise, squeezed from both ends, while the Center does little but wring its hands.

While far-right antisemitism remains a persistent and dangerous threat – still responsible for many of the most violent incidents – Germany is now facing a dual-front challenge that demands attention and action on both sides.

This must change. If Germany is serious about “Never Again,” it must enforce its own laws, firmly and fairly. Those who break the law, or who are found ineligible for asylum, must face consequences, including deportation, welfare cuts, and imprisonment.

This isn’t about punishing the many for the actions of the few. It’s about protecting a democratic society, especially its most vulnerable communities, and protecting those who wish to integrate and repay their host country through commitment and hard work.

In addition to accountability, Germany must invest in solutions – expanding Holocaust education in integration programs, fast-tracking employment pathways tied to language and civic milestones, and supporting civil society groups working to build bridges between communities.

The new CDU-SPD coalition government has promised to address these challenges. Whether it will follow through remains to be seen. In the meantime, the political Center must not cede ground, not to the radicals on the Right, nor to the extremists within migrant communities, or to their apologists in segments of the radical Left.

Germany owes its Jewish citizens more than symbolic gestures and guarded synagogues. It owes them a society where they can live freely, openly, and without fear.

The writer is a German bachelor’s student in government, diplomacy, and counterterrorism at Reichman University in Herzliya.