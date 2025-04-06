Israeli tourists abroad must learn how to share the country's story - opinion

Israeli tourism has always been one of the main bridges connecting our small country with the wider world. Israelis travel to every corner of the globe, forge connections, strengthen Israel’s image, and add another layer to our diplomatic relationships. But in today’s complex reality, tourism takes on an additional dimension – it becomes a vital tool for public diplomacy.

The current war and the global resonance it created have highlighted how much Israel’s image is under attack in the international media. Many worldwide receive partial, biased, and sometimes even distorted information about what’s happening here. In times like these, the Israeli traveler is not just on vacation – they become an unofficial representative of the country, helping reshape its image through personal encounters with tourists, businesspeople, and locals worldwide.

Tourism is an effective tool for advocacy because of its direct and personal nature. Unlike official campaigns or government statements, face-to-face encounters build trust and allow for open, barrier-free dialogue. When an Israeli shares their life experiences with someone in France or Brazil, they present a reality that might never be shown in international media.

These meetings can break stereotypes and showcase different sides of the country – daily life, human complexity, the diversity of Israeli society, and the technological and cultural advancements Israel is known for. A casual chat in a café or on a plane can become an opportunity to change perceptions and build new cultural bridges.

In restaurants in Paris, trains in Berlin, or hotels in Thailand, Israelis often meet people who ask questions, try to understand, and sometimes voice biased opinions about Israel. Many encounters curious stares, spontaneous conversations, and genuine curiosity about our country. It’s not always hostility – often, it’s just a shallow familiarity with Israeli reality shaped by one-sided international media coverage. IDF troops operating in northern Gaza, April 4, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

This is where Israeli travelers can make a difference – not through confrontation, but by sharing, engaging in dialogue, and presenting a personal perspective. These direct, human interactions are more powerful than any digital campaign or sponsored ad. When people worldwide hear firsthand about life in Israel – the complexities, the realities, and the hopes for a better future – they remember it far more than a fleeting headline.

Facing questions while travelling

Many Israelis abroad face questions about the situation in the country, and not all know how to respond effectively or present a balanced picture. That’s why Israel should turn tourism into a national public diplomacy project. It should collaborate with organizations dedicated to Israeli advocacy and develop a unique model that equips travelers with tools for engagement.

One such example is “Israelis,” a non-political organization founded in 2017 to improve Israel’s image through young Israeli travelers. The organization focuses on training young Israelis, mainly discharged soldiers, to act as unofficial ambassadors during their travels by sharing their personal stories and creating genuine connections with people from different cultures.

During Operation Guardian of the Walls, the organization held emergency workshops for hundreds of young people worldwide, giving them practical tools to address challenges to Israel’s image and present the situation personally. The initiative significantly improved the country’s image and increased its popularity worldwide.

Israel should encourage similar models and create more "Tourism Ambassador" programs, offering travelers tools for advocacy through direct dialogue and visual content on social media. Additionally, a mobile app could be developed with answers to frequently asked questions, or a digital network of Israeli travelers could be created to share experiences and insights online.

The annual IMTM (International Mediterranean Tourism Market) International Tourism Exhibition, marking its 31st year and taking place at EXPO Tel Aviv on May 7-8, 2025, is a central and meaningful event in Israeli tourism – especially during times of war. Beyond the economic and business opportunities it offers participants, the exhibition also serves as a significant platform for advancing Israeli public diplomacy and strengthening international ties.

It brings together tourism professionals from Israel and around the world, fostering collaborations that can amplify the impact of Israeli tourists beyond the country’s borders. As a gathering place for thought leaders in the tourism field, the exhibition can serve as fertile ground for developing initiatives that leverage tourism for effective advocacy, laying the foundation for tourism as a diplomatic tool.

We are at a critical juncture where Israel’s image is under constant attack. Now more than ever, it is our collective responsibility to participate in sharing Israel’s story. Every conversation can shift a mindset, and every photo shared on social media can change perception.

This isn’t a complicated mission – it’s a simple, natural, and authentic way to share our story with the world. The world doesn’t know Israel through slogans – it knows it through the people it meets. That’s why we must harness the power of Israeli tourism to enjoy new experiences and build bridges, break down stereotypes, and foster a genuine global conversation.

Every Israeli can be an ambassador in a world where narratives are shaped by personal encounters just as much as by headlines. The question isn’t if this will happen but whether we know how to use it wisely. If we do, we won’t just improve Israel’s image – we’ll strengthen our bond with the world and ensure that Israel continues to be not just a country but a fascinating story told through the people who live in it.

The writer is co-founder of the IMTM 2025 International Tourism Exhibition and a tourism expert.