More investments needed in Israel's public systems to improve quality of life - opinion

As reconstruction efforts continue in the South and North, billions are being directed to support the affected areas and communities – both by civil society and philanthropy, as well as from the substantial emergency budgets allocated by the government.

This impressive mobilization demonstrates the deep solidarity within Israeli society, but it also raises a fundamental question: are these vast resources reaching their destinations effectively?

Imagine a family restaurant with leaky plumbing. Its owners find themselves repeatedly mopping the floor instead of fixing the pipe. This analogy illustrates our approach to public systems in Israel. In times of crisis, we mobilize impressive resources for immediate response, but the mechanisms that are supposed to channel these resources are often corroded and leaky.

When we talk about “public infrastructure,” we don’t just mean bridges and roads. We are referring to the internal systems of the civil service: efficient recruitment and training processes, advanced procurement systems that save time and money, strategic planning capabilities that enable long-term vision, and digital systems that connect different government units.

Like household plumbing that we don't see, these are the systems that allow all essential services to flow productively.

Past experience has repeatedly shown that the quality of the governmental infrastructure is a critical factor between success and failure, especially in times of crisis. The simple truth is that the efficiency of this infrastructure is not just an advantage – it is our quality of life, and sometimes life itself.

Upgrading public systems is about much more than administrative efficiency. It is our way of building trust between the public and state institutions. When citizens encounter a system that works smoothly and provides excellent service, it strengthens their confidence in the system and their sense of partnership in society.

Investing in infrastructure

Truth be told, most people don’t like to invest in infrastructure – there are no ribbons to cut, no satisfied faces, and no thank-yous. Still, our daily lives are shaped by the quality of past infrastructure investments – the way we receive medical services, the education of our children, and even the question of whether and how long we stand in traffic jams on the way to work.

Improving the productivity of a mechanism’s work, even by a small percentage, can generate much greater value – an investment that pays off repeatedly over time.

You could think of it as similar to investing in the irrigation system of a garden. Initially, it is expensive and invisible, but over the years it saves water, time, and money and yields a flourishing garden. Similarly, investing in the internal infrastructure of the public service lays solid foundations that will serve society as a whole over time.

If the current war has taught us anything, it is that the link between a strong public system and social resilience is inseparable. A society’s ability to deal with complex challenges is directly influenced by the quality of its mechanisms. As the Trajtenberg Committee report made clear in 2011, “The existence of a quality public service, functioning efficiently and fairly, is a prerequisite for prosperity and social and economic development.”

We have a rare opportunity today. The unprecedented willingness to invest in public systems, coupled with a deep understanding of their importance, has created a historic moment for real change. It is time to harness all the positive forces in society – government, philanthropy, and the business sector – for a joint effort of smart investment in invisible infrastructure.

Instead of more water pouring from the leaky plumbing, let’s invest in building the right plumbing.

Investing in public systems is an investment in all of our futures. It ensures that when the next national emergency happens, we can respond better. But beyond that, it will improve our quality of life in the day-to-day and strengthen the foundations on which Israeli society is built.

Will we choose to invest in the invisible infrastructure, or will we continue to mop the floor?

The writer is the executive director of Tashtit, which works to promote professional and effective public service. The organization develops solutions to improve the work of government infrastructure and promotes awareness of the importance of public service in Israeli society.