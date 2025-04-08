'Free Palestine'? Snow White should keep her poisoned apples to herself - opinion

The Seven Dwarfs are in shock: Even Snow White has joined the trend. Her cry of “Free Palestine” is not a call for peace, but for war and the murder of Jews. This pairing of words, masquerading as an enlightened and legitimate call for freedom is actually an antisemitic battle cry for the killing Jews, as was “Itbach al-Yahud” (“Slaughter the Jews”), which was first shouted over 100 years ago, on April 4, 1920 by Arabs rampaging through Jerusalem’s Old City Jewish Quarter.

Snow White is played by the actress Rachel Zegler in the Disney classic’s remake, currently in cinemas. The 23-year-old American feels knowledgeable enough and confident in her positions to release absolute political messages from her black-and-white world. She tends to sign her posts with “Free Palestine,” and the PLO flag: the banner of modern global antisemitism.

Palestinian history

The PLO organization and its flag appeared in 1964, with the goal of “liberating Palestine” from the Jews who had settled in the Land of Israel, formerly British mandate Palestine. The Six Day War that followed three years later, aimed at destroying Israel, struck at Arab aspirations, but also gave the haters of Jews an excellent justification for their activities, calling the Israeli victory an “occupation.”

Since then, Palestinians have been offered and rejected, time after time, full peace under the concept of “two states,” with Israeli withdrawal to 1967 borders and Arab recognition of the Jews’ right to exist in their territory. In the absence of any agreement to peace from the Palestinian side, Israel unilaterally withdrew from the Gaza Strip in 2005, and immediately a terrorist state was established there, united behind its national goal – “liberating” the rest of the land.

Zegler joins this “liberation.” Those using this term don’t mean a Palestinian state alongside a Jewish state but a Palestinian state instead of a Jewish state. GAL GADOT (right) and Rachel Zegler present the award for Best Visual Effects. (credit: Courtesy of A.M.P.A.S.© 2025)

If that were not the case, it would be logical that supporters of “liberating Palestine” would disassociate themselves from Hamas, which by its own actions proves that coexistence, even with two states with a border between them, is absurd. However, the opposite is true. Supporters of “liberating Palestine” are automatically also supporters of Hamas. Essentially, the “liberation” they aspire to is one of blood, akin to the massacre of October 7.

“Freeing Palestine” is not a call for peace and security for two peoples; it is active support for the Arabs’ campaign of extermination against Jews. The ultimate goal is – and every Gazan would confirm this – a barbaric and bestial massacre of all Jews, compared to which the Holocaust would appear polite and civilized.

Snow White is a beautiful story brought to us by magical Hollywood. The heroine is as pure as snow and good-hearted. The contradictory reality, however, has an actress portraying Snow White whose heart is as black as that of the Wicked Stepmother who seek to do harm. Snow White and has thrown in her lot with the quintessence of evil, encouraging monsters and terror.

We would like to believe that life is like Walt Disney film, where villains can suddenly disappear and good people live happily ever after. But we know the reality in the Middle East a bit better.

Therefore, Snow White, keep your poisoned apple to yourself. Palestine will not be liberated; a new Holocaust will not happen!

The writer is president of WIZO.