Why Trump’s focus on Syria, Turkey matters for Israel - analysis

During his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, US President Donald Trump was asked about Turkey’s role in Syria and the potential tensions between Israel and Turkey there. Trump made important comments about Turkey and Syria that may point to a path forward for Ankara and Jerusalem regarding issues relating to Damascus.

The US president said he has excellent relations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which was clear during Trump’s first term. During the first Trump administration’s term, Israel carried out airstrikes in Syria against Iran. This was called the war between the wars campaign in which Jerusalem tried to reduce Tehran’s role in Syria and its trafficking of arms to Hezbollah. At the time, Iranian-backed militias also threatened Israel from Syria.

However, things have changed since the fall of the Assad regime. Now, Israel is worried that Turkey’s ties with the new government in Damascus might end up replacing the Iranian threat with a potential Turkish one. The Turkey problem is much more complex, though, because it is a NATO member.

Trump’s positive comments about Erdogan and Ankara’s role in Syria also underscore how Washington is likely not on the same page with Jerusalem regarding tensions with Ankara.

Erdogan has been one of the leading critics of Israel over the last decade. He often slams Israel and even compares it to Nazi Germany. His country has hosted Hamas leaders and members, and it strongly backs the Palestinian cause. Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Hamas' Gaza leader Ismail Haniyeh shake hands during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara January 3, 2012 (credit: REUTERS/Stringer)

Turkey's ties to Hamas, Muslim Brotherhood bad for Israel

Ankara’s leadership, the AK Party, is rooted in the same ideological underpinnings that are linked to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas, which grew out of the brotherhood’s influence in Gaza. As such, it is natural that Ankara sees Hamas in a relatively favorable light. This is not a positive development for Israel.

At this time, Turkey is still being cautious regarding Syria. Erdogan doesn’t seem to want a clash with Israel just yet. Jerusalem, by contrast, has been more aggressive in Syria and is laying down red lines about Ankara’s potential role. Airstrikes at the T-4 airbase near Palmyra, apparently aimed at preventing Turkey’s involvement there, are an example.

Trump, in his meeting with Netanyahu, was supportive of Turkey. He said he could work out a deal between Israel and Turkey if there are tensions in Syria. In Trump’s view, there are no problems between the US and Turkey.

The US president said he has told Netanyahu that the White House could work things out. “I hope that’s not going to be a problem,” Trump said. He also said he congratulated Turkey for its role in backing “surrogates” to take over Damascus after the fall of the Assad regime.

Trump also respects Erdogan for what he has done in Syria. “You’ve got to hand it to him.” He also told Netanyahu to be “reasonable” regarding requests about Syria. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

This is an important policy move for Trump. He appears to be messaging support for Turkey and also a potential greater role for Ankara in Syria. This will concern Jerusalem.

However, Trump also indicated that he can help smooth over any future tensions. It remains to be seen how Turkey will move now that it may feel it has more backing from the White House.