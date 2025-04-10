Israeli CSOs: Ambassadors for peace, partnership to the Muslim world - opinion

In a world where diplomatic relations between Israel and many of its Muslim neighbors have been marked by tension and conflict, one of the most promising avenues for fostering collaboration lies not just within government diplomacy but also within the broader network of civil society organizations (CSOs).

Even, and arguably especially, during times of war, these groups, which operate independently of official government structures, are uniquely positioned to act as ambassadors for Israel and the Jewish people, particularly in strengthening ties with moderate Muslim nations.

I feel deeply connected to these efforts because I am here today thanks to the bravery of local villagers in Kyrgyzstan. During the Holocaust, my mother, along with tens of thousands of other Jews, fled there, where predominantly Muslim communities saved my family and many others.

This is just one overlooked chapter in history, a time when Jews and Muslims came together for the greater good. As narratives often focus on division, more CSOs should highlight these moments of cooperation as a foundation for meaningful outreach and partnership.

By leveraging their grassroots connections, influence, and expertise, these organizations can play a pivotal role in building bridges, facilitating dialogue, and driving collaborations that benefit all parties involved. AL ZAYANI, NETANYAHU, Trump and bin Zayed participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords. (credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)

Israel’s diplomatic history with its Muslim neighbors has been a series of delicate, often troubled negotiations. Yet, in recent years, there has been a slow but noticeable shift. The Abraham Accords, signed in 2020, marked a historic moment in Middle Eastern diplomacy, with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and later Morocco and Sudan agreeing to normalize relations with Israel.

We hope that when the current conflicts end, the accords can move forward once again and include more countries, including Saudi Arabia, the center of the Muslim world.

The Abraham Accords demonstrate that peace and cooperation are possible even during the conflict because none of those countries have subsequently broken relations with Israel despite their criticism.

However, while official diplomatic agreements are essential, the real work of fostering lasting relationships and partnerships is often carried out at the level of people-to-people diplomacy. This is where Israel’s civil society organizations can shine.

The pivotal role of CSOs

CSOs in Israel, including nonprofits, human rights groups, educational institutions, and social enterprises, play a crucial role in bridging divides. Through these partnerships, they not only represent Israel but also help reshape its global image, presenting it as a society committed to progress, innovation, and peace.

As ambassadors of Israel's values, these organizations are in a prime position to foster relationships with moderate Muslim nations, whose aspirations often align with the pursuit of regional stability and economic development.

As ambassadors of Israel’s values, these organizations are in a prime position to foster relationships with moderate Muslim nations, whose aspirations often align with the pursuit of regional stability and economic development.As an important example, this week, a team from SASA Setton and the Center for Jewish Impact traveled to Tirana, Albania, to inaugurate the second international educational space for hospitalized children.

SASA Setton is a social-educational organization that leads education for hospitalized children in Israel, while the Center for Jewish Impact is an apolitical non-governmental organization that operates at the intersection of elevating Israeli civil society, strengthening diplomatic ties, and reinforcing the bond with the Jewish Diaspora.

Beyond its direct impact on pediatric education, this project is also a strong example of cooperation between an Israeli organization and a moderate Muslim country. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, the health minister, and the education minister.

It is precisely these types of programs that serve as valuable tools in building trust. These initiatives can dispel misconceptions, challenge prejudices, and encourage new perspectives. Through exposure to Israeli CSOs, these initiatives can foster mutual respect and a deeper understanding of shared values such as education, progress, and peace.

Moreover, these organizations can serve as conduits for dialogue during times of crisis.

When political tensions rise, it is often civil society groups that provide platforms for ongoing communication, offering a space for diplomacy and negotiation even when official channels are closed. Through such initiatives, they not only prevent the escalation of conflict but also contribute to the long-term goal of peaceful coexistence.

By focusing on shared humanitarian goals and leveraging Israel’s expertise in key sectors, these organizations can play an instrumental role in reshaping Israel’s relationships in the Muslim world. Their work underscores the potential for peace and cooperation, proving that the future of Jewish-Muslim relations need not be defined by conflict but by collaboration and mutual respect. The writer is the chairman of the Center for Jewish Impact and the former CEO and EVP of the World Jewish Congress and World ORT.