Israel needs to confront the obstacle to regional peace: Iran - opinion

ABU DHABI – There is a new breeze blowing through the Middle East. You can feel it in the conversations over coffee, in the quiet handshakes between leaders who once kept their distance, and in the growing momentum toward a region defined not by conflict but by cooperation. This week, as I participated in the Middle East-America Dialogue (MEAD) Summit in Abu Dhabi, I was struck by the possibilities ahead and the shared responsibility to seize them.

The Abraham Accords, signed just a few years ago, marked a historic turning point. Normalization between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan proved that peace between Arabs and Israelis is not only possible – it is practical, profitable, and popular. But the work is far from over. The Accords were never intended as a conclusion; they are the opening chapter of a broader regional transformation.

Now is the time to expand what some are calling a circle of peace – a coalition of nations united not by uniformity but by shared interest and a vision for a more stable, interconnected Middle East. Countries that once regarded each other with suspicion are now launching joint ventures in technology, energy, education, and culture. This is not simply about diplomacy; it is a deepening realignment grounded in mutual benefit.

Importantly, the circle of peace should not be limited to the Arab world. There are significant opportunities for non-Arab nations – in Africa, Central Asia, and across the broader Muslim world – to engage with Israel and its partners.

The path forward demands a more flexible and inclusive framework, one that invites new actors to the table and reflects the region's diverse tapestry.

Of course, no discussion of regional peace is complete without addressing the central obstacle: the Islamic Republic of Iran. While many in the region pursue normalization and collaboration, Iran continues to spread terror, fund proxy militias, and threaten the countries working toward peace. Confronting Tehran’s destabilizing activities remains essential. The region’s growing unity against Iranian aggression is one of the key drivers behind today’s diplomatic progress.

Fostering new ties

As CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, I am proud to join these conversations. Our community has long championed efforts to foster ties between Israel and its neighbors and to support initiatives that build bridges, whether through official diplomacy or people-to-people engagement. What we are witnessing today goes far beyond symbolic gestures. We are watching the early stages of a regional reimagining – and we have a role to play in shaping it.

This transformation is not confined to palaces or parliaments. It’s happening in classrooms, boardrooms, research labs, and cultural exchanges. The Jewish people, with a legacy that spans exile and return, ancient tradition and modern innovation, bring a distinct perspective to this moment. We carry a deep belief in dialogue, in partnership, and in the promise of peace – not as a distant aspiration but as an achievable goal.

As the MEAD Summit draws voices from across the region and the world, we should embrace this new momentum and do our part to sustain it. The Abraham Accords opened the door to a different Middle East. It is up to us – Americans, Arabs, Israelis, and others – to walk through that door with purpose and vision.

The writer is executive vice president and chief executive officer of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.