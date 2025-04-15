A war between Israel and Turkey can be prevented with Azerbaijan's help - opinion

At the prestigious international forum taking place at ADA University – the diplomatic academy under Azerbaijan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry – President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan voiced his concern over growing tensions between Israel and Turkey.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan has long been a close friend of both nations and is doing everything within its power to reduce tensions and encourage reconciliation.

Unfortunately, Israel is now facing a new wave of strain in its relations with Turkey. This is particularly alarming given Turkey’s expanded military and political presence in Syria, effectively making it Israel’s northern neighbor.

It is no secret that following Turkey’s increased involvement in Syria, professional-level contacts have been established between the security services of Israel and Turkey to coordinate actions on the ground.

Notably, military installations in Syria that posed a threat to Israel were targeted by Israeli airstrikes prior to being occupied by Turkish forces. Among them was the T4 airbase, which Turkish Air Force units are expected to utilize in the near future.

This level of coordination underscores the mutual understanding that neither party seeks a direct confrontation.

Yet, the situation remains dangerously volatile. Irresponsible and inflammatory rhetoric continues to fuel existing tensions and could ultimately ignite a conflict.

As is often the case, reckless statements made by political firebrands end up creating crises that must be resolved by seasoned professionals.

“Azerbaijan is doing everything in its power to prevent the escalation of this conflict,” President Aliyev remarked. And we know very well just how much Azerbaijan can accomplish. It was largely thanks to Baku’s efforts in 2016 that a serious diplomatic rupture between Israel and Turkey was resolved. The subsequent warming of relations lasted for several years. Now, however, those relations are, once again, under acute strain.

In today's highly combustible climate – marked by deep mistrust and heightened emotion – it is essential to identify islands of mutual understanding and shared interest. Rational, professional diplomacy is critical.

How would it be beneficial for such a conflict?

It is difficult to see who, apart from Iran, would stand to benefit from a war between Israel and Turkey. With its regional influence significantly weakened, Iran would view such a conflict as a geopolitical windfall.

A destabilized Syria – riddled with chaos and extremism and lacking strong governance – would serve Tehran’s interests, especially given its eroding presence there. Neither Israel nor Turkey wants to see the return of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to Syria. In this light, ensuring Syria’s stability may represent a rare point of convergence for both countries.

Both Israeli and Turkish sources confirmed that direct technical talks were underway between the two nations to prevent any military collision in Syria. The first such meeting between high-level representatives took place on April 9 in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

Why Baku? Because Azerbaijan is uniquely positioned as the only country that enjoys deep, trust-based relationships with both Israel and Turkey. President Aliyev is widely respected and trusted by both nations’ leaderships, placing Azerbaijan in a powerful mediating role with genuine potential to prevent further escalation.

We want, and strive, to live in peace with our neighbors. That is why Azerbaijan’s peacemaking stance is so crucial in the current crisis. This is a conflict that threatens not only the stability of the region but could also unleash unpredictable consequences.

This is a war that, for now, can still be prevented.

The author is a writer, political scientist, and honorary ambassador of the Jewish Agency in Azerbaijan.