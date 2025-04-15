Stop wasting food: The Passover challenge of excess and hunger - opinion

As we mark Passover, a time of reflection, freedom, and tradition, a sobering reality stands in stark contrast to the abundance many of us take for granted: NIS 2.7 billion worth of food, enough to feed hundreds of thousands, will be wasted in Israel this holiday season.

According to new findings from Leket Israel, in partnership with BDO, households across the country will spend an average of NIS 3,900 on food for the holiday.

Of that, approximately NIS 512 worth of food per household will end up going to waste. Altogether, nearly 266,000 tons of edible food will be wasted during Passover, including 47,000 tons in the retail sector alone, a 7% increase from last year.

These figures are not just staggering, they are incredibly frustrating, particularly at a time when more and more Israeli families are struggling to put basic meals on the table.

The backdrop to this waste is a perfect storm. Food prices have risen by nearly 5% in the past year, with fruit and vegetable prices alone jumping more than 10%. New twin study links higher fruit and vegetable intake to reduced depression in adults over 45. (credit: Theemanan Chantaraphanich. Via Shutterstock)

And while many are tightening their belts, especially in the wake of the war and its far-reaching economic toll, consumer behavior remains largely unchanged – driven by tradition, expectation, and, in many cases, unnecessary excess.

Even more troubling is the cultural shift we’re seeing among younger Israelis. A recent survey commissioned by Leket Israel revealed that 40% of consumers, and a shocking 55% of those aged 18-24, select produce based on its visual appearance. This obsession with aesthetics is directly fueling food waste, both in stores and at home.

We also found that nearly 17% of Israelis are already buying less fruit and vegetables due to rising prices – a painful indicator that even the most basic, essential foods are becoming inaccessible to those who need them most.

This contradiction between excessive waste on one hand and increasing hunger on the other is deeply unsettling and calls for serious reflection.

As a society, we must ask ourselves: How can we genuinely celebrate a holiday centered around justice and redemption while tolerating such widespread waste of perfectly edible food? Passover teaches us to remember the hardship of others, to welcome the stranger, and to ensure no one goes hungry. But those ideals ring hollow if we continue to waste food that could nourish our neighbors in need. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Working to bridge the gap at Leket Israel

At Leket Israel, we’re working every day to bridge the gap by rescuing surplus food from farms, retailers, and caterers – and redirecting it to those who need it most. But food rescue is not a solution that can be implemented by nonprofits alone. It requires a shift in mindset.

It demands smarter shopping, realistic planning, and an embrace of imperfect produce that is every bit as nutritious.

Food is not just sustenance, it’s dignity. And throwing away food is not only a waste of money, it’s a missed opportunity to extend compassion and care to others.

This Passover, let us recommit to values that truly matter. Let us consume with intention, give with generosity, and remember that what we throw away could be someone else’s holiday meal.

The writer is CEO of Leket Israel.