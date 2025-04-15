President Trump, nuclear talks with Iran will bring the world to Armageddon – opinion

America’s talks with Iran over its nuclear program are the worst thing possible. It is now clear to me that Trump’s surprise announcement that the two sides would meet in Oman last Saturday is what triggered my premonition of nuclear catastrophe just days earlier. I publicized it in the Daily Mail three days before Trump shocked even my own prime minister with his unexpected overture to Iran.

I did not realize it at the time, but it is now obvious to me that my paranormal antennae knew this was about to happen and compelled me to issue the stark warning. And now the talks in Oman have started, the world has just taken a giant stride towards Armageddon. I will do anything to stop these talks. I will use all the supernatural powers I have to make them collapse. I will bombard the minds of Steve Witkoff and Abbas Araghchi so they will walk away, even if they do not know why.

Donald Trump: Do not be a Neville Chamberlain! An agreement with Iran will not be worth the paper it is written on. Do not compromise for the sake of a quick win.

When Iran calls the talks “constructive” that should be taken as a sign that something is very, very wrong. Mr President, Iran is playing you! I live in the heart of the Middle East and I know what I’m talking about. Poster outside the former US embassy in Tehran featuring US President Donald Trump, in Iran, January 29, 2018 (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Sham of a deal

Iran is practically on Israel’s doorstep. We know our enemy and how they think. The US is 6,500 miles away from Iran - you don’t need to. We do.

Mr President, there is a concept in Shia Islam known as Taqiyya, which allows believers to hide their true intentions. In other words, lie. That has been the basis for Iran's talks with the US since 2013 - Khamenei said so himself just two years ago. Iran, the biggest Shia power in the region, is lying to you now. They have lied about their nuclear ambitions from the start. They lied about their secret nuclear plants and they have lied to the IAEA, the International Atomic Energy Agency, tasked with making sure they are living up to agreements.

For ten years the IAEA has demanded Iran explain suspicious nuclear activities, but Iran has refused to do so. Half a ton of secret Iranian nuclear files exposed in an incredible Mossad heist proved Iran was lying even after signing the nuclear deal with Obama. Believe me, Iran will do the same with you! No doubt it will use the fig leaf of a “stronger” deal to finally succeed in its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

My premonition of a nuclear doomsday keeps coming back to me again and again. The talks in Oman have set the world on a path to destruction, not a path to peace. No deal in the world can ever be strong enough.

Talks with Iran cannot save the world, only an ultimatum: destroy your nuclear program completely or we will do it for you.