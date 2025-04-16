Trump's Israel tariffs: What was left unsaid in Netanyahu-Trump meeting? - opinion

In a move that has been sending ripples through international relations, US President Donald Trump initially wreaked stock market havoc by announcing wide-ranging tariffs against virtually every country and territory in the world.

Among those tariffs Trump announced and then flip-flopped about was a 17% tariff on Israel, citing alleged theft of United States secrets as the reason for the tariff amount.

However, the lack of clarity surrounding allegations of Israeli thievery of American secrets has left many scratching their heads.

The Israeli government, caught off guard by the accusation, has strongly denied any wrongdoing, emphasizing its history of transparency and cooperation with the United States.

Indeed, Israel has for many years cooperated in creating a variety of security and weaponry material, along with other hi-tech programs with the US. US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, April 7, 2025. (credit: Avi Ohayon / GPO)

In the wake of these developments, a crucial meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Trump took place in Washington last week. Yet, rather than providing clarity or resolution, the encounter left many questions unanswered.

The Netanyahu-Trump meeting was anticipated as a pivotal moment at which to address the escalating tensions. Observers hoped it would lay the foundation for diplomatic talks to resolve the tariff dispute.

However, instead of a robust dialogue on this pressing issue, the meeting was overshadowed by other agenda items. The two leaders discussed a range of topics, from regional security concerns to economic cooperation, as well as Trump flattering Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan and proposing direct talks with Iran for nuclear power, but the contentious tariff issue was conspicuously absent from the forefront of their discussions.

A puzzling omission

This omission has left analysts and diplomats puzzled. Not surprisingly, Netanyahu remained mostly quiet. Was it a strategic decision to avoid confrontation?

Or perhaps a diplomatic oversight? Whatever the reason, the absence of any concrete discussion on the tariff has left a void in the conversation, one that continues to fuel speculation and concern.

Economic analysts have been quick to weigh in on the potential repercussions of the tariff. Opinions are divided, with many predicting increased costs for consumers and businesses reliant on Israeli imports, while others see it as an opportunity for domestic industries to step in and fill the gap.

The uncertainty surrounding the tariff’s future – what Trump will decide to do in 90 days – only adds to the complexity of the situation.

The international community is watching closely, with many nations concerned about the broader implications for global trade and security alliances.

The US-Israel relationship has long been a cornerstone of Middle Eastern diplomacy, and any strain could have far-reaching consequences. Yet, without a clear path forward, the situation remains precarious not just for Israel, nor the Middle East, but for the entire world.

What did not happen during the Netanyahu-Trump meeting is as telling as what did. The lack of a direct conversation about the tariff suggests a hesitancy, perhaps from both sides, not often seen, to engage in a potentially contentious debate.

This hesitancy could be attributed to various factors, including political pressures – both domestic and international – and perhaps a strategy to address the issue through backchannel negotiations.

As the situation develops, the need for diplomatic engagement becomes increasingly urgent.

The coming weeks may bring further negotiations or adjustments to the tariff policy, and the US president’s vision of the Middle East, depending on the outcomes of these quiet efforts and the political dynamics in both countries.

Watchful waiting

For now, the international community remains in a state of watchful waiting. The US and Israel have a long history of overcoming challenges through dialogue and cooperation.

Yet, the absence of a direct discussion on the tariff during the key Washington meeting and the digression to Turkey and Iran is a reminder of the complexities and nuances that define international relations.

In the end, what did not happen during the Netanyahu-Trump meeting might prove to be as significant as any agreements or public statements that were made.

As both nations navigate this diplomatic minefield, created by the imposed economic rigidity, the hope is that dialogue and cooperation will eventually prevail, leading to a resolution that upholds the integrity of the longstanding partnership.

The writer is a psychologist specializing in trauma and abuse. He is director of ADC Psychological Services in Netanya and in Hewlett, NY, and is on staff at Northwell, New Hyde Park, NY.