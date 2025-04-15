Jerusalem Post
Turkish president: Whoever prevents Syria from peace will have Turkey against them

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that whoever prevents Syria from achieving permanent peace and stability will find Syria and Turkey against them, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Tuesday.

"I am saying it openly, whoever prevents Syria from achieving permanent peace and stability will find us as well as the Syrian government against them. Just as we did not allow Syria to be divided with the terror corridor, we will not allow this country to be divided with other corridors either," Erdogan said. 

"The possibility of returning to the pre-December 8 period [before the fall of the Assad regime] in Syria has been eliminated," Erdogan continued.

"A new era began in this country with the December 8 revolution. Some actors should appreciate their friendship instead of testing the resistance of Turkey's patience on the Syria issue," Erdogan added. 

