How has Israel reached its lowest point through its High Court - opinion

Ever since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to end the term of the head of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), Ronen Bar, the entire country has set into high gear of anarchy again, with each side believing that any given resolution will lead to the end of democracy.

To make matters worse, the hot potato was ceremoniously tossed to Israel’s Supreme Court – ironically not by Bar himself, who should have resigned shortly after his organization’s failure on October 7, but by multiple entities and organizations.

This led to an 11-hour discussion concluded by a resolution no side could fully accept.

The Supreme Court has been under constant criticism, especially during the past two years, partially due to the public’s dwindling support of its standings on matters that should have never reached its doorstep, including the current one.

The insistence to involve it in every topic by the likes of the Movement for Quality Government in Israel has created an entity plunged into controversy on an endless basis, effectively making it the babysitter of the State of Israel.

The current government has called to change this reality, to abolish the agenda set forward by former Supreme Court president Aharon Barak.

Unfortunately, this has in turn removed objectivity from the equation, making every major issue political from the moment it is discussed by the Supreme Court members.

Never worse timing

The discussion regarding Bar is the biggest hump in years, removing the prime minister’s prerogative to make personnel changes directly affecting a country at war. That being said, Netanyahu’s timing could not have been worse given the recent revelations of “Qatargate.”

It is safe to assume that firing Bar close to the October 7 massacre, or his own resignation, would be understood by the general public. Either way, the Supreme Court’s involvement in this procedure at the current point is nonproductive for all sides.

The displays seen during the discussion will be remembered as a low point, and due to technological developments, it was on display for all to see.

Following October 7, we all pledged “never again” and rightfully acknowledged our ability to stand stronger together. Discussions such as the one held yesterday do not serve either of these goals.

In order to truly move forward stronger as a nation, we must return to objectivity – not without necessary criticism when needed, but with a combined will to solve issues without absolutely destroying those we disagree with.

Leaving matters to public opinion is the ultimate way to achieve this – definitely not by a binding ruling that leaves all sides at a loss.

The writer is a media consultant.