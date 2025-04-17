Rekindling the forgotten exploits, daring of Sephardi-Portuguese in the Caribbean - opinion

Our recent Passover Seder, hosted by Rabbi Dr. Yehonatan Elazar-DeMota’s esteemed family in Santiago – the Dominican Republic’s vibrant second-largest city – was an experience of profound cultural resonance and renewal. Amid the flicker of candlelight and the low hum of heartfelt melodies, we gathered with Elazar-DeMota’s family and several dedicated community members. The air was alive with the intermingling of Spanish and Ladino, as new melodies intertwined with time-honored chants.

At the Seder table, a lamb spinal cord – a symbolic centerpiece – spoke to the ancient traditions, while local fruit juices, including tangy tamarindo, refreshed our spirits.

Over Shabbat and throughout the holiday, we delved deep into the community’s storied past: a history that began in the New World, nurtured by pride, resilience, and a passion embodied by Elazar-DeMota himself – a man determined to pursue a doctorate in international law and champion the legacy of Sephardi-Portuguese contributions.

His extensive research, including dives into the archives and testimonies preserved in the Amsterdam Library, affirmed a commitment to giving overdue recognition to a people whose influence transcends borders and centuries.

Dating back to the forced expulsions from Spain in 1492 and Portugal in 1497, Sephardi-Portuguese Jews carried with them the resilient spirit of survival as they established vibrant communities across the Caribbean. Historically, these communities not only became integral to local economies but also played a formidable role in controlling trade routes and establishing strategic outposts. ALL-IMPORTANT: Children take part in a practice Seder. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

Their maritime legacy is especially remarkable – many among them assumed roles akin to pirates, engaging in daring naval skirmishes and even fighting against Portuguese ships on behalf of the Dutch. This adventurous facet adds a layer of commerce, courage, and cultural resilience to their rich heritage.

Historian Mordechai Arbel, renowned for his exhaustive research into Sephardi cultural heritage, observes:

“The Sephardic-Portuguese communities of the Caribbean are living testaments to endurance and adaptation. Their legacy is etched into the social and political fabric of the Dominican Republic, much like the enduring memory of our own people’s journey from slavery to sovereignty.” (Quoted in an interview in February 2024)

Complementing this perspective, Menashe Ben Yisrael has meticulously documented the interplay between Sephardi heritage and Caribbean history.

He explains:

“The Sephardic-Portuguese not only preserved their cultural identity in the face of adversity but also actively engaged in shaping the socio-political evolution of the Caribbean. Their story is a dynamic chronicle of migration, trade, and resilient statecraft that has been underrecognized by the broader Jewish world.” (Quoted at an academic symposium in March 2024)

Scholarship and commitment

Among the voices at our Seder, Elazar-DeMota stood out, advocating for both cultural remembrance and sustainable future action. His words resonated: “Many of the Diaspora Sephardic-Portuguese communities were very concentrated on preserving and remembering the past. There isn’t much thought or sustainable action looking into the future.”

Elazar-DeMota’s call is clear – beyond memory, there is an urgent need to nurture renewed leadership and create economic opportunities that bridge heritage with modern sustainability.

Heritage through community and tourism

The vision for the future is both ambitious and inspiring. A Sephardi-Portuguese family from Florida has proposed transforming a substantial tract of land into a style kibbutz – a sustainable community hub aimed at reconnecting scattered Sephardi-Portuguese individuals throughout the Caribbean, with the first goal of gathering up to 400 community members in the Dominican Republic.

This initiative is a tangible effort to forge a self-sustaining future that honors a rich history of cultural interaction and enduring resilience.

Beyond establishing the kibbutz, the plan calls for innovative sustainable tourism. In collaboration with Elazar-DeMota, I have offered to help develop an eco-friendly tourism infrastructure designed to enhance hospitality services across the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean islands where Sephardi-Portuguese communities and individuals reside.

This dual approach – combining communal renewal with modern economic development – seeks to generate new income streams while reclaiming the influential narrative of Sephardi-Portuguese impact on Caribbean culture and politics.

History, politics, and Passover spirit

Passover ties the past to the present as we commemorate liberation from bondage. The Sephardi-Portuguese witnessed the rise and fall of empires and catalyzed pivotal changes in local and international arenas. Their contributions to the Dominican Republic’s independence underscore a broader struggle against subjugation – a struggle echoed in every Seder plate and every retelling of our shared history.

Even as historical accounts recount Amsterdam’s role as a hub for Sephardi leadership – only to see its vibrant community decimated during the Holocaust, leaving a void that still challenges collective memory – there remains an urgent need to nurture new leadership, particularly in the Dominican Republic, where only around 1,000 affiliated Jews remain, 400 of them Sephardi-Portuguese descendants.

This remnant community carries the weight of centuries of history and resilience, yet faces the pressing challenge of revitalizing identity, community structures, and educational continuity for future generations.

A Passover of remembrance and hope

This Passover, as we break matzah in Santiago and recount the vivid tales of Sephardi-Portuguese daring – from their control of trade routes and audacious maritime exploits to their far-reaching cultural legacy – we are reminded that freedom is a living dialogue between past triumphs and future aspirations.

The insights of Mordechai Arbel, Menashe Ben Yisrael, and Rabbi Dr. Yehonatan Elazar-DeMota serve as a clarion call: It is time to embrace a future where historical memory fuels sustainable progress, cultural revival, and renewed unity.

Let this op-ed serve as both tribute and testament – a narrative of liberation spanning centuries and oceans. In the memory of our ancestors and the promise of tomorrow, may the legacy of Sephardi-Portuguese resilience inspire a new chapter of hope and unity across the Caribbean and beyond.

The writer is a photojournalist specializing in sustainable tourism, wellness, and nature conservation, currently on a family emissary mission across North and Central America with Bedein – Agents of Hope.