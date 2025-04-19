Liberal Jews in the diaspora should also take part in shaping Israel's identity - opinion

Over a hundred years ago, Theodor Herzl wrote the sentence that became a cornerstone of the Zionist dream: “If you will it, it is no dream.”

But the great question of 2025 is no longer just whether we will it – but rather, what exactly do we want?

Today’s Israel stands at a critical crossroads: between the vision of a Jewish, democratic, and liberal state – and forces that threaten to erode the democracy and undermine the very values upon which the state was founded and flourished.

Trends of extremism, exclusion, and the erosion of public trust in state institutions are no longer warning signs – they are our current reality. Precisely now, we have a responsibility to stop the backslide and strengthen those who believe in partnership, equality, and an open society.

Demography for Democracy

That’s why we are calling out clearly: Demography for Democracy. Habima Square in Tel Aviv packed with protesters calling loud and clear to save the Israeli democracy and to release the hostages. (credit: YAIR PALTI)

This is not a slogan. It’s a bold and fundamental call to the liberal Jewish world (which represents the majority of world Jewry): do not stand on the sidelines. Do not watch from afar as concerned spectators overseas.

Join us – Israel is yours too! Take part in shaping the identity and character of the State of Israel. Choose to belong – not from a distance, but as part of Israeli society.

We believe – and are seeing it in practice – that immigration can be a force for positive change. Every new immigrant strengthens Israel and the values-driven majority that believes in democracy, progressive Zionism, open communities, and a shared society.

Even one percent of the 18 million eligible Jews worldwide could shift the balance of power in Israel. Not through petty politics – but through meaningful action and active citizenship. Not through confrontation – but through partnership and inclusion.

The Herzl of 2025, were he to rise and look around, might say: “They really did it. A Jewish state. But hey, what about the most important part of my dream? A liberal state?”

Especially in days when hope seems clouded – we believe this is exactly the time to offer a vision and future, and to invite Jews worldwide to take part in meaningful Zionist action. A future built on responsibility, partnership, purpose, and action.

If Herzl were here today, he might ask: “You founded a Jewish state – but what about the dream of a free, liberal, and equal one?”

The Zionism of 2025 is far from over – it continues. And today, it is measured less by territorial achievements and more by daily choices: to belong, to take responsibility, and to act for a shared future.

In a time of deep uncertainty and fading hope – what’s needed are new solutions, new partnerships, and actions with real moral and social weight. This is not just a mission for Israelis – it is a mission for anyone who sees Israel as a home, a dream, and a future.

That is why, at Belong, we strive to translate these ideas into reality: accompanying Jews from around the world who wish to take an active role in Israel’s future – through citizenship, immigration support, and integration – not as an “aliyah project,” but as a project of belonging.

The writer is CEO of Belong.