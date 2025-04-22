Amount of antisemitism in the US should be a wake-up call for the Jewish world - opinion

As a child of a Holocaust survivor, I view the surge in antisemitism across the West with profound alarm. This rising tide of hatred casts a dark shadow over Jewish communities globally, forcing us to confront uncomfortable questions about the commitment to Jewish safety in the Diaspora, particularly in America.

Recent events, coupled with increasingly hostile political discourse, have created a dangerous environment where antisemitism is not only visible but, worryingly, normalized.

Lauren Strauss, a professor of modern Jewish history at American University, recently told Axios of a concern shared by many American Jews: that the current climate is fostering an environment where antisemitism can flourish unchecked. The rise of virulent anti-Jewish sentiment is not new, but its increasing visibility, intensity, and normalization in recent years demand a concerted effort to reduce. If not, the result may have grave consequences.

This isn’t merely a resurgence of old prejudices; it’s a new, emboldened wave that demands a unified and forceful response. The stakes are too high to ignore the potential fearsome consequences.

One of the critical issues is the perception that efforts to combat antisemitism have been inconsistent and, at times, politically manipulated. The Trump administration’s focus on university responses to pro-Palestinian protests, while ostensibly aimed at protecting Jewish students, was viewed by some as an infringement on civil liberties. As Strauss pointed out, undermining civil liberties is not the answer. Law enforcement officers detain a demonstrator, as they clear out the protest encampment in support of Palestinians at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Los Angeles, California, US, May 2, 2024. (credit: DAVID SWANSON/REUTERS)

Such heavy-handed tactics are often counterproductive, alienating potential allies and undermining free speech and assembly, which are essential to a healthy democracy. And it may result in the pendulum swinging against Jewish groups who are involved in reasonable protests. A more nuanced approach is needed, one that addresses the root causes of antisemitism while upholding the rights of all citizens.

Combatting antisemitism is a matter of leadership

However, the challenge extends beyond policy failures. It’s a matter of leadership and unwavering moral conviction. When political figures make statements that, whether intentionally or not, legitimize antisemitism, they send a chilling message throughout society.

Consider President Donald Trump’s comments about Chuck Schumer, implying a conflict of interest due to his heritage, and his dismissive attitude toward Jewish voters who didn’t support him. Regardless of intent, these remarks have a tangible impact, contributing to an atmosphere of fear and eroding trust.

The unchecked spread of antisemitic rhetoric on online platforms, particularly those sympathetic to certain political viewpoints, is another cause for concern. When hate speech is allowed to proliferate, it normalizes prejudice and can incite violence. Tech companies and policymakers have a responsibility to aggressively combat online antisemitism while upholding the principles of free expression.

So, what can be done to reverse this dangerous trend? The solution is multifaceted, requiring a coordinated effort from individuals, communities, and institutions, both in America and beyond.

Education is paramount. Many people lack a basic understanding of the history and nature of antisemitism and its contemporary manifestations. By educating young people about the Holocaust and other instances of anti-Jewish persecution, we can instill a deeper understanding of the perils of prejudice and discrimination.

Promoting dialogue and understanding between different groups is equally crucial. By fostering opportunities for people from diverse backgrounds to connect, learn from each other, and challenge preconceived notions, we can dismantle stereotypes and build bridges of empathy and respect.

Leaders must be held accountable for their words and actions. When politicians or public figures make antisemitic statements, regardless of motivation, be it political expediency or narcissistic impulsivity, they must be called out and held responsible. Silence is complicity. Antisemitism, in any form, is unacceptable and must be met with swift and decisive consequences.

Perhaps the most vital response is to strengthen the bonds within the Jewish community worldwide. The rise of antisemitism in America and across the globe serves as a stark reminder of our shared destiny. It underscores the importance of supporting initiatives like Nefesh B’Nefesh, which facilitates aliyah, and reinforces the fundamental truth that Israel remains the ultimate guarantor of Jewish safety and security.

The surge in antisemitism is a threat to Jewish values, our principles, and our survival as a people. We cannot afford to be complacent. It’s time for decisive action.

The writer is a psychologist specializing in trauma and abuse. He is the director of ADC Psychological Services in Netanya and Hewlett, NY, and on staff at Northwell, New Hyde Park, NY.