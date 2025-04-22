We must rebuild trust in Israel, as faith in democracy begins with honesty - opinion

Trust; it’s such a simple word, yet it carries the weight of entire societies on its back. In personal relationships, it’s what keeps us connected. In democracies, it’s the invisible thread that holds everything together. Without it, marriages falter, friendships crumble – and countries fracture.

Today, we’re witnessing what happens when that trust begins to disappear.

In Israel, as in much of the democratic world, a creeping crisis is taking root. It’s not a crisis of borders or budgets – but of belief. Do we still believe that our institutions are working for us? Do we still believe that our governments are fair, transparent, and accountable? Increasingly, the answer is “no.”

And that answer has consequences.

Across Western democracies, distrust is spreading like a virus. It is so widespread, in fact, that the OECD now tracks and reports on public trust as a key indicator of democratic health. Protestors block the entrance to the Knesset in Jerusalem, calling for the return of the hostages, saving Israel's democracy and calling out the government on the scandalous budget they are voting in that allocates funds to interest groups and not to where is should be going, March 25, 2025. (credit: AVI LANDMAN)

This is not just an emotional shift – it’s a measurable, destabilizing force. When people no longer trust the system, they don’t just disengage; they polarize. They retreat into echo chambers, cling to identity groups, and begin to see political opponents not as fellow citizens with different views but as threats.

The result? A breakdown of the civic fabric. Institutions grow weaker. Conversations grow harsher. The very idea of compromise, essential to democracy, becomes a sign of betrayal rather than leadership.

In Israel, the signs are unmistakable. According to a Channel 12 poll reported by The Times of Israel in March, 70% of respondents said they do not trust the current government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In the US, the decline is even more dramatic: Trust in federal government has plummeted from nearly 75% in the 1960s to just 20% today.

So what’s fueling this erosion?

Two powerful forces stand out: corruption and manipulation. On one side, we have the reality – or the perception – of self-dealing, where political elites seem more focused on personal gain than public good. On the other side, we have something more insidious: a deliberate strategy by some leaders, influencers, and media outlets to exploit division for power and profit.

Scandal sells. Outrage gets clicks. In today’s attention economy, content that enrages often spreads faster than content that informs. The result is a digital ecosystem that rewards fear and hostility. We’ve seen this everywhere: online platforms that amplify conspiracy theories, partisan pundits who thrive on demonizing the “other side,” and political figures who build their base by tearing others down.

In Israel, this dynamic is sometimes called “the poison machine.” But it’s not unique to us. Around the world, similar forces are at work, turning citizens against each other while fraying the trust that democracies depend on.

The question now is: Can we turn it around?

I believe we can. Trust, after all, is not just something that is lost – it’s something that can be rebuilt.

And the rebuilding must start with honesty. In Israel, a true reckoning with the events of October 7 is essential. That means a transparent inquiry – not just into what went wrong operationally, but into the political and systemic failures that allowed it to happen. Accountability matters. Denial is corrosive. Only by acknowledging mistakes, both human and institutional, can we begin to lay the groundwork for renewed trust.

But transparency from the top is only one piece of the puzzle.

Civic society – our volunteer organizations, our shared public spaces – remains a source of strength. It is within these everyday institutions that trust can be seeded again, slowly and deliberately. Across the country, grassroots initiatives and nonprofits are already working to bridge divides, foster dialogue, and remind us that democracy is something we build together.

Because here’s the truth: Just as distrust spreads, so does trust.

It begins in small ways. A community meeting that brings neighbors together. A leader who admits a mistake. A news outlet that corrects itself instead of doubling down. A citizen who listens instead of shouting.

These acts may seem modest, but they are revolutionary in a climate of cynicism.

We don’t need to agree on everything. But we do need to believe – again – that we’re all in this together.

Democracy, like any relationship, cannot survive on suspicion alone. It needs faith, transparency, accountability – and above all, trust.

The writer, a PhD, is a psychologist with the Tikva 24/7 Helpline, (074) 775-1433. She’s also podcast host of The Van Leer Series on Ideas.