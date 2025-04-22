Bearing witness to new chapter in haredi Holocaust education - opinion

My recent journey to Poland with 150 Israeli haredi yeshiva high school boys marked a watershed moment in ultra-Orthodox Holocaust education. This historic visit between Purim and Passover, orchestrated by the Netzach Educational Network in collaboration with state education authorities, represents far more than a “roots” trip to bear witness to the yeshiva world destroyed in the Holocaust. It signals a profound shift in how the haredi community in Israel engages with both our painful past and our shared future.

As survivors of the Holocaust dwindle in number, the sacred obligation to bear witness transfers to new generations.

Speaking to the group before we left Jerusalem for Poland, our legendary former chief rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau entrusted the students with the holy duty to bear witness to the atrocities of the Shoah to their children and grandchildren. His emotional address carried special weight, coming from one who experienced the horrors firsthand as a child.

He spoke about how determined he was to move to Eretz Yisrael when he was liberated from the camps.

As a descendant of Holocaust survivors myself, I inherited traumatic Holocaust memories that have accompanied me throughout my life. As my first-ever journey to Poland, this was a profound and life-changing experience that has led to a deep understanding that our existence here in Israel is not to be taken for granted. On one hand, I was exposed to the terrible horrors inflicted on our people, while on the other, I encountered inspiring stories of heroism. People stand still during a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Jerusalem May 6, 2024. (credit: NIR ELIAS/REUTERS)

Our journey illustrated the deep connection between the Holocaust and the establishment of the State of Israel – a connection that has taken on an even deeper meaning in light of the events of October 7.

One of my colleagues, Rabbi Akiva Homnick, head of the Chayei Olam yeshiva high school in Beit Shemesh, addressed the students at the site of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising and mentioned the experiences of Agam Berger, one of the five female IDF surveillance soldiers abducted by Hamas to Gaza, who was careful not to violate the laws of Shabbat and made efforts to observe the Jewish holidays even while in captivity. He pointed out how her story resonates with the stories of millions of Jews who held on to their Jewish identity while suffering horrific persecution. Understanding her heroism and the self-sacrifice of our heroic soldiers can bring Jewish history into sharper focus and help us to understand what our ancestors went through.

The groundbreaking trip was planned by an educational team from the Netzach Educational Network in partnership with the Education Ministry’s Haredi Division and the Jerusalem Municipality’s Education Department.

While it was modeled on the state school system’s standard curriculum for Poland trips, we also wanted to connect the yeshiva students with the Torah world of their ancestors.

One of my personal highlights was seeing 150 boys studying Gemara together in the legendary Chachmei Lublin Yeshiva, recreating the sound of Torah learning that the Nazis tried to destroy – as proof that Jewish life has not been extinguished.

Led by rabbis and historians, the group visited the sites of the concentration camps and engaged in conversations about Jewish and Israeli identity. They discussed the importance of the Jewish state and the responsibility of each student to play his role in its success.

Returning from Poland

The students returned from Poland shortly before Passover with their journals filled with profound insights and personal thoughts, stronger Jewish, religious, and Israeli identity, and a deeper connection to the Land of Israel. The journey deepened their understanding that each and every one of us has a mission and role in continuing the path of the Jewish people.

This educational initiative also acknowledged contemporary realities of Jewish life outside of Israel. We prepared the students for potentially hostile Polish attitudes toward Israel in light of the war in Gaza, explaining how international perceptions of global events can affect Jewish travelers abroad. We hope that these conversations have equipped our students not just with historical knowledge but with practical wisdom for navigating a complex world.

The motto of our trip, “Netzah Yisrael lo yishaker,” a quote from the Book of Samuel, was chosen to emphasize that the eternal Jewish people does not waver in our commitment. But we do need to embrace change. The program’s impact on our students’ identity will change their outlook. Rather than focusing solely on the victimhood of the haredi world, Netzach’s educational approach emphasizes resilience and continuity – the essence of “Am Yisrael hai.”

Visiting the mass graves of our forefathers, who were so helpless against their murderous oppressors, taught us an important lesson about strength and resilience. Today, thank God, we are not helpless. I, myself, am proud to serve in the Israel Defense Forces and to encourage others to do so.

I believe that we are seeing an important evolution in ultra-Orthodox perspectives on Zionism and the State of Israel. With its commitment to core curriculum education, including civics and Israeli history, the Netzach Network is part of the solution. I believe that we are slowly mending the rift between our communities, and challenging stereotypical views of haredi disengagement from national institutions.

We were accompanied by Shai Calderon, director of the ministry’s Haredi Division, who designed this pilot trip as a model for future groups of students from the haredi-state education system, as a way to connect their history with their future.

For too long, Holocaust education has been fragmented along religious-secular lines. This pioneering program offers hope that remembrance can become a unifying rather than dividing force in Israeli society. If successful, it will serve as a model for other haredi institutions seeking to honor the past while preparing students for active roles in securing Jewish continuity.

In bearing witness to both the destruction and rebirth of the Jewish nation, our students carry forward not just memory but mission. That is perhaps the most profound legacy of our historic journey. Am Yisrael hai!

The writer, a rabbi, is a haredi community leader and educational entrepreneur in Israel. He is founder and director of the Netzach Educational Network, which includes 18 elementary schools and high schools recognized by the Education Ministry, and a successful pre-university online learning program. www.netzach.org.il