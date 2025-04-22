AI changing the rules of the game, and those who don’t adapt will be left behind - opinion

Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution teaches us that “the one most adaptable to change is the one that survives.” In the past, significant transformations took place over generations. Today, the technological revolution is unfolding at a dizzying pace, affecting every aspect of life – from education, employment, health, and communication, to economics, medicine, and security. The large language models (LLM) that have emerged in the last two years are merely one example of this profound shift, fundamentally reshaping the way we work, learn, and plan our future.

This rapid technological advancement undermines our ability to forecast and plan for long-term employment and financial stability. Artificial intelligence tools are now accessible to everyone, and as their usage becomes more widespread, a critical question arises: How can we remain relevant?

Those who are thrilled that technology can perform tasks on their behalf must also realize that for precisely this reason, they, too, become replaceable. The implication is clear: Those who rely solely on existing tools may soon find themselves obsolete.

We are only at the beginning stages of AI adoption, currently focused mainly on delegating existing tasks to smart systems. But soon enough, the very nature of tasks will transform – and those who fail to anticipate and prepare for that shift will fall behind. Facing this new world demands that we rethink how we work and learn.

Three key waves of AI's deeper integration

The changes brought about by deeper integration of AI will unfold in three key waves:

In the short term – smart and thoughtful use of available tools, with the agility to switch between them based on the task at hand. Adopting a proactive mindset toward learning new tools will become a critical skill for every employee.

In the medium term – adapting broader job functions to the technology, by establishing a new professional taxonomy and defining AI agents that can carry out complex tasks. Organizations, too, will need to revise management strategies and embed intelligent automation into their daily operations.

In the long term – entirely new disciplines will emerge, allowing humans to focus on creative and innovative endeavors. The job market will shift such that existing roles will require continuous learning and renewal, while new, previously nonexistent fields will become essential.

The main challenge lies in recognizing that this transformation is not only technological – it is also conceptual. As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, we must adapt not just by using new tools but by rethinking the nature of work and the skills we’ll need in the future. The accelerating pace of change makes foresight more critical than ever, especially as regulatory frameworks struggle to keep up.

Those who cling to old habits will soon find themselves out of the game. Conversely, those who embrace a dynamic mindset, learn how to harness technology, and integrate innovation into every aspect of their work – they will be the ones who lead. In this new world, success will belong not only to the survivors but to those who thrive and redefine the rules of the game.

The writer is a senior lecturer at the School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at Afeka – Tel Aviv Academic College of Engineering.