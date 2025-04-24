Zikaron Basalon transforms the stories of Holocaust survivors into living memory - opinion

October 7 was a turning point. Suddenly, we saw images we never imagined we'd see again. In that moment, a sense of belonging sharpened – the realization that we are a link in the chain of generations. That memory is not only a privilege – it is a responsibility. Not only about what was, but also about what will be. Out of the pain emerged a belief: that precisely through memory, we can build a strong, moral, and compassionate society. A society that does not forget what it has been through – and therefore knows who it is, and what it must become.

The problem is not apathy – it's the way we offer people to remember. Formal, state-led remembrance is often too distant from the heart. But people seek connection. According to a Geocartography Institute survey (June 2024), 84% of Israelis are familiar with Zikaron Basalon, and more than 2 million people participated in it over the past year. 65% of the public expressed willingness to host or attend, and 39% are even interested in sharing the story of a Holocaust survivor who is not a family member – rare figures that reflect a profound desire to take part, to remember, and to pass it on.

Zikaron Basalon – which began 14 years ago in a single living room – has become a living, breathing tradition. The intimate gathering, the conversation, the questions – all of these create a memory that is not just a ceremony, but a human experience connecting past, present, and future. Alongside personal salons, we run innovative projects like Third Soundtrack, in collaboration with Galgalatz radio. In this musical initiative, Holocaust survivors share their stories, which are then turned into songs performed by leading Israeli artists. This way, memory lives within Israeli culture, not in the archives, but in the beating heart of the next generation.

How we can remember

The future of memory doesn't have to be confined to official ceremonies. It can be a conversation, a song, or a glance. And it can – and must – live on through Zikaron Basalon: through human connection, in the intimacy of the home, in community circles, in simple words and courageous questions. Zikaron Basalon is not just another initiative – it is the infrastructure for living, breathing, evolving memory. One that can be passed on. One that will endure, even when there are no more survivors – because someone will still be there to tell the story, and someone will be there to listen.

It is on us to transform the stories of Holocaust survivors into a living, breathing memory. We need to hold meaningful gatherings and ask ourselves what we carry from the past to help shape a better future. I have no doubt that this year, messages of hope will emerge from the salons. Even amid the difficult and painful times we face, Holocaust survivors remain our proof that it is possible to rise, even from the darkest depths. Holocaust survivor Yoetz Doitch gives his eye-witness testimony in a gathering of Zikaron BaSalon on Holocaust Remembrance Day. (credit: JUDITH SUDILOVSKY)

On the Zikaron Basalon website, you can download a Host Kit full of practical and meaningful tools. You can also access the booklet we created in collaboration with Yad Vashem – "Conversation. Listening. Reflection." – containing inspirational texts to guide discussions in your salon.

Michal Lipman is the Co-CEO of Zikaron Basalon.