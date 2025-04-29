Now is the time to replace the 'deep state' with an appreciation of deep service - opinion

The discourse around the “deep state” – a supposed entrenched government working against the elected leadership – has shifted from a conspiratorial narrative to an almost legitimate yet dangerous conversation. It serves a short-term political purpose but causes deep, long-term damage: eroding public trust, harming the effectiveness of the state, undermining the ability to conduct long-term policy, and most of all, weakening the resilience of the public service.

The simple truth, known to those who work with the professional ranks and understand the daily reality from the inside, is that there is no “deep state.” If there’s anything “deep,” it’s the deep service – thousands of public servants with a deep sense of duty, deep meaning, and professionalism built over years through learning and experience.

The public service, made up of a mosaic of diverse qualities and a sense of mission, is there to ensure the continuity and quality of the services the state provides – even when governments change, when the political system is turbulent, and when society is divided.

In a healthy democracy, checks and balances exist not only between branches of government but also between politics and bureaucracy. Ministers set policy, but it’s public servants who carry it out. It is precisely this balance – where the politician sets the direction and the professional tier implements it while maintaining legality, efficiency, and ethics – that creates certainty, professional results, process continuity, and services that help reduce social gaps.

In my view, the “deep state” narrative doesn’t reflect the reality on the ground. Public officials who speak about a “deep state” in interviews rely day in and day out – even hour by hour – on the same professional tier they just spoke against, to advance their own policies. Inside the Knesset building. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

That same manager who is broadly labeled as “part of the deep state” is the one who will stay up half the night fixing an issue that matters to the CEO and the minister, who will prepare data on short notice, and who will cancel a family vacation to respond to an ad hoc request from the minister.

In day-to-day work, in most cases, there is professional and productive collaboration between the political and professional ranks. Often, ministers express appreciation for the work of gatekeepers and acknowledge their important contributions.

Yet the public discourse paints a very different picture. Instead of recognizing the complexity and contributions of the professional tier, there is a sweeping generalization that undermines the status of all public servants.

Ironically, those who cry “deep state” in the name of “governability” are actually harming it in the long run. They damage the government’s ability to set and implement policy – together with the very same professional tier, the leading civil service in government ministries.

Decision-making and declarations are not enough. Governability is measured by the ability to implement decisions – consistently, efficiently, and responsibly. That requires not only political will but also a stable, capable, and trustworthy professional system.

The “deep state” narrative harms governability not because it exposes real issues – but because it creates new ones. It deters talented individuals from joining the public service, pushes experienced professionals out, and weakens the system as a whole.

Undermining the professional tier is not just an attack on civil servants – it’s an attack on governability itself. Public servants are the ones who plan, implement, and hold the accumulated knowledge of the system. When experts are pushed aside, decision-making becomes shallow, implementation fails, and governability erodes at its core.

What needs to change?

Want to attract high-quality people to public service? Stop talking about a “deep state” and start talking about challenges, opportunities, and impact. Tech workers and skilled professionals won’t leave lucrative jobs to enter a whirlwind of blame and personal dattacks. They seek a place where they can lead change and make a difference – not be part of a political circus at their expense.

Now is the time to replace the “deep state” narrative with an appreciation of the deep service – a professional, committed public service that is the foundation of any functioning democracy.

We want governability – and with it, the people who will help achieve it. Give them tools, backing, and trust. Set clear goals, remove obstacles, and include them in the mission. Because at the end of the day, the success of the state depends not only on the success of politicians but on the success of the entire system – politicians and professionals, together.

The writer is government lead at Tashtit, an organization that works to promote professional and effective public service. Tashtit develops solutions to improve the work of government systems and promotes awareness of the importance of public service in Israeli society.