A transparent market will enhance Haifa Bayport in delivering more benefits to Israelis - opinion

Constructed and operated by Shanghai International Port Group(SIPG), the Haifa Bayport has brought a fresh wave of prosperity to the Israeli port industry and substantial benefits to the Israeli people.

During the past three years of operation, the Bayport has handled a total container throughput of 1.9 million TEUs, created more than 500 jobs locally, and paid a total of NIS 230 in royalties to the Israeli government.

The Bayport introduced China’s most advanced port technologies. It is the first port in Israel where drivers operate facilities remotely, yard operations are fully automated, container trucks are powered by electricity, shore power is used to charge vessels, and women are recruited to operate large equipment.

All these measures have made the Bayport the most eco-friendly, energy-saving and automated terminal among all Israeli ports, and greatly improved the overall international image of the Israeli port industry and the quality of international logistics services.

According to the annual Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) released by the World Bank, the Haifa region leaped from 196th place in 2021 to 56th place in 2023 in the global ranking, while its ranking in Europe and North America rose from 54th to 8th. Haifa port (credit: Erez Michaeli)

It is worth mentioning that the Piraeus Port in Greece, which ranked 7th in the region, is also built and operated by a Chinese company.

The rankings show that China’s port technology and services are well recognized by the international community, and that China's cooperation has empowered the social and economic development of its partners.

Haifa Bayport has remained operational since Oct 7

Since October 7, 2023, like Hainan Airlines, which has maintained its direct flights between China and Israel, the Haifa Bayport, which is closer to the front line of the conflicts, has remained operational.

It even accommodated ships that were unable or unwilling to dock at Ashdod Port due to rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Bayport also took action to mitigate Israel’s economic and social challenges, including donating armored containers, waiving storage fees for importers, and purchasing fruits and vegetables from southern Israel.

In fact, the Bayport had fulfilled corporate and social responsibilities even before it officially opened in 2021. At that time, Israeli ports were overwhelmed by empty containers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which seriously affected normal shipment of goods.

The Bayport, still under construction, proactively undertook the task of relocating over 30,000 empty containers for shipping companies, free of charge. The Haifa Bayport plays a role every time Israel navigates a port industry crisis. In 2022, Israeli ports were overwhelmed by severe congestion of general cargo ships.

At the request of the Israeli government, the Bayport was authorized to use Berth 7 and Berth 8 for two years. It handled 330 thousand tons of general cargo that year, and 500 thousand tons in 2023, effectively alleviating the congestion. In 2023, the surging import of small cars to Israel led to a sharp rise in Ro-Ro shipping rates.

The Bayport took the lead in shipping cars in containers and helped import than 2000 cars. In 2024, disruptions in Red Sea shipping routes forced some Ro-Ro ships, which were originally bound for the Port of Eilat, to divert to Haifa or Ashdod ports.

The Bayport launched a timely Ro-Ro operation to avoid congestion. Since the beginning of this year, ports in Israel have been congested with general cargo ships again. The Israeli government has once again authorized the Bayport to undertake general cargo operations, reaffirming its trust in the port’s capabilities.

One of the key reasons that Israel has become an attractive destination for investments is its world-class business environment. I believe that any port-related policies issued by the Israeli government constitute prudent decision-making, optimal arrangements, and commitment to the well-being of the Israeli people.

The policies are made based on the principle of fairness, justice, transparency, and non-discrimination. Practical cooperation between China and Israel is mutually beneficial. It does not target any third party. Nor should it be interrupted by any third party.

Ever since its opening in September 2021, disinformation related to the Bayport has been emerging on some media outlets from time to time, with some even labeling the port as a “China Threat”. The Israeli government has always been making the right decision from the perspective of protecting normal market competition and fostering a healthy and transparent business environment.

China is fully confident in the future of China-Israel practical cooperation and is ready to work with the government and business community in Israel to achieve sound bilateral cooperation.

The writer is the Chinese Ambassador to Greece.