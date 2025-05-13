Donald Trump's behavior on the Middle East is erratic - opinion

Ever since Donald Trump assumed the US presidency, he has sought to work at lightning speed to further the agenda upon which he ran.

The border has been sealed, illegal migrants are being sent back home, DEI is but a fading memory and many prices have significantly dropped. All of those accomplishments could not have occurred had the president not acted swiftly and decisively. That’s what people do when they are agenda-driven.

So, it’s more than odd that this same man, whose energies are expended upon bringing peace to all of humanity, has somehow neglected to connect the dots when it comes to Israel.

It seems that Trump realized, early on, that a Hamas-run Gaza was an impediment to the tranquility and prosperity that he hoped to broker in the Middle East. That is why he suggested that the Strip be emptied of its population in order to facilitate its reconstruction, a major undertaking, estimated to take 15 years. His plan, known as the “Gaza Riviera,” envisioned towering hotels, resorts and world-class business enterprises, in the hope of wealthy tourists flocking to the new Dubai paradise for which Trump would be credited.

An elusive endeavor

The best part of the plan was that it would usher in a new era of stability in the Middle East, an endeavor that has eluded every previous administration, including those whose iconic handshakes between rivaling leaders were touted as an enduring solution. Nevertheless, war continued – even more viciously and more intent on the elimination of Israel. US PRESIDENT Donald Trump looks on

Now that the opportunity for lasting peace has presented itself, by way of Gaza being uninhabitable, what better time for moving the Gaza Riviera agenda forward? Oh yes, there is one thing that stands in the way. It’s those constant rockets being launched by the Houthis – a small detail, but one which, if not stopped, will have the capacity to set back any good plan from being implemented.

US border closure

You could look at it this way. Trump was raring to go the moment January 20 came around. His first course of action was to close the border, knowing that millions of unvetted people had already poured into the country, imperiling the safety of all American citizens.

So, he immediately gave the order to border agents who were previously prevented from doing the job. But what would have happened if the order couldn’t have been executed, due to law enforcement being temporarily on vacation with no scheduled return date?

The urgent need would have remained, but with no way to advance the agenda for a safe and secure country, which held a looming threat of danger to its population, exceeding 340 million. Can you imagine the frustration of a president whose hands would be tied, unable to bring about his vision for prosperity, protection and a promising future?

Puzzling thoughts

Many things have been said about Trump, but no one can accuse him of lack of drive, ambition, and determination, because his last 100 days have shown that he has all of those things, no matter how many roadblocks are thrown at him. That is why it is so puzzling to figure out what his thinking relative to Israel.

Let’s recap: From the moment he came into office, Trump assured Israel that we had his full support and would not be prevented, in any way, from executing the war which had been perpetrated on us ever since October 7, 2023.

Already during his first term, in May 2017, when he came to Israel he publicly declared, “My administration will always stand with Israel.” It was also during that term that he recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Three months ago, “Trump gave a green light to resume fighting in Gaza,” understanding that the ceasefire was leading nowhere as our hostages were still in captivity (The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, February 11).

No more Gaza Riviera talk

Now, everything has changed. There’s no more talk of the Gaza Riviera, News is rapidly spreading that Trump is frustrated with Israel and that US/Israel relations are strained.

And why is US Ambassador Mike Huckabee advising that “US intervention of the Houthis would be triggered solely by direct threats to American citizens in Israel?” Is his role here confined to the protection of Americans who happen to live here or are traveling to this area?

It could be that Israel’s prime minister, along with his ultra-Orthodox coalition, may not be working in tandem with the Trump administration, but that should not constitute a collective punishment for all the people of Israel, many of whom are equally frustrated with the direction our government has taken.

Where is the consideration of this land being the one established by God – distinguishing it from all other nations? Why doesn’t that factor into the thinking of the Trump administration, many of whom strongly believe in the scriptural injunctions and principles of blessing Israel and standing with her through thick and thin?

Is Israel isolated?

Suddenly, Israel is finding itself isolated, not only from all the nations of the world, but also from our greatest ally and friend, who seems to be reverting to the fair-weather friends we had in the Biden/Blinken clan who were only willing to back us if we did as they said. Who would have thought that this administration, filled with so many Bible-believing Evangelicals, would seemingly turn their back on us just as things are really beginning to heat up?

Yes, we may not be moving fast enough for Trump’s liking, but a thousands-year-old house with major cracks and foundational issues cannot be lightly spackled and painted in the hope of presenting a pristine facade when it’s crumbling from within.

Israel must rid itself of the brutal Hamas regime. It must free its hostages. It must secure its borders, and it must be assured that other regimes will not have the capability of threatening our existence either by rocket launches or nuclear weapons.

All that takes time and hard work, but it also might go a little faster with a little help from our friends – who know how to act fast.

The writer is a former Jerusalem elementary and middle school principal. She is also the author of Mistake-Proof Parenting, available on Amazon, based on the time-tested wisdom found in the Book of Proverbs.