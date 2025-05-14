Antisemitism spiking as celebrities turn against Israel - opinion

“Do they like us?”

Since the beginning of the war in Gaza, this has been a constant refrain in our home. Our children, ranging in age from eight to 14, are constantly concerned if the actors and musicians they love feel animosity for Israel.

Most of the time, their inquiries feel like the reopening of old wounds. I wish that those so vocal in Hollywood would keep their opinions to themselves and stick to what they know best. But the cacophony of voices opposed to the Jewish people seems unending.

Celebrities turn against Israel

One of the loudest and most disturbing voices throughout the Israel-Gaza conflict has been John Cusack. If his constant, baseless critiques of Israel and the IDF weren’t enough, one of the popular actor’s most recent social media posts caused quite the stir.

The image was a sketch of a grandfather and granddaughter reading on the couch. The young girl asks, “Why are so many people dying in Gaza?” The older man responds, “Shhhh! That’s antisemitic.” Actor John Cusack poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'Chi-Raq' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany February 16, 2016 (credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE)

The levels of ignorance it takes to think that this meme is accurate are staggering. But Cusack has already shown his hand, denying the rape of women on October 7. It’s not surprising he holds nothing but contempt for the Jewish State and the Jewish people. But I’m still mourning the fact that I’ll never show my children Say Anything. I just wish Cusack hadn’t expressed this judgment as a personal philosophy.

This past week was also plagued by antisemitism in the town where I was born. One of the local sports bars in Philadelphia had a sign circulating in the establishment that said, “F*** the Jews.” The bar’s owner, Dave Portnoy, took to social media to express his disgust and contempt for all who were involved. He claimed he would fire those of his staff who allowed such a sign to appear and that he wanted to out the author as well.

Mo Khan, who penned the sign, was a student at Temple University; in response to his actions, the college suspended him. It’s amazing that so many other schools have been unable to take such decisive action.

As for Portnoy, he has expressed his hope to educate the others involved by organizing a trip to Auschwitz.

Khan, who is already feeling the consequences of his actions, decided to double down on his hate of the Jewish people. He appeared on The Stew Peters Show, hosted by a known antisemite and Holocaust denier, and blamed us for his fate. The Temple student, much like John Cusack, sees no reason to tailor any of his language.

But the most disturbing aspect of this incident is that Khan will most likely find plenty of online support for his despicable opinions.

As if it wasn’t enough to be attacked from what feels like all sides, there are even those who’ve attempted to defect from the Jewish ranks. Ben Cohen, the co-owner of Ben and Jerry’s in America, appeared on The Tucker Carlson Show, divulging that he “loves Jesus.” Knowing his politics, this admittance does not come as a shock. He is one of the most vocal of the self-hating Jews. Cohen and his partner attempted to halt all sales of their ice cream in Judea and Samaria just a few years ago. The distributor of Ben and Jerry’s in Israel fought the owners in a protracted legal battle, asserting that the American counterparts were actually hurting the Palestinians they claimed to protect. The company in Israel employs a good deal of Arab workers. If the institution had been forced to close its doors, those workers would have been out of jobs.

In the end, the Israeli subsidiary was able to continue selling the products and employing whom they wished.

But Cohen has taken his self-loathing to an all-time low. He should be ashamed of his behavior. What’s most shocking is the depths of his ignorance. When it comes to Jewish law, no one can renounce their Judaism – not even converts. Rav Joseph Soloveitchik famously ruled this way some years back.

If people like John Cusack and Mo Khan could have their way with the Jewish people, they would naturally eventually come for Cohen, too. Running and hiding from our enemies does nothing to improve the situation. It only puts a target on all of our backs. The solution to those who wish our demise is Jewish strength, and I, for one, will never back down.

The writer is a rabbi, a wedding officiant, and a mohel who performs britot (ritual circumcisions) and conversions in Israel and worldwide. Based in Efrat, he is the founder of Magen HaBrit, an organization protecting the practice of brit milah and the children who undergo it.