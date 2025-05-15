Investing in Africa’s next chapter - opinion

A transformative global reality is unfolding, placing Africa at the forefront of a changing world order. Major powers—including the United States, China, Russia, and GCC nations—are ramping up their involvement in Africa to secure strategic and economic interests.

With its unparalleled resources—65% of the world’s uncultivated arable land, vast reserves of green minerals essential for decarbonization, and immense renewable energy potential—Africa is the engine of tomorrow’s global progress. In this evolving world, We have the unprecedented opportunity to create a powerful triangle of collaboration among Africa, the Middle East, and the United States.

But Africa is far more than just its resources; it is powered by its people. Africa’s talent, resilience, and ambition are propelling the continent forward as it takes its rightful place at the center of global economic growth. With over 34 years immersed in hands-on leadership across the continent, I have had the privilege of leading over 100 transformative, national-scale projects.

From clean water initiatives for rural communities to modern hospitals and schools, food security programs, digital connectivity, and sustainable housing projects, my work has cemented a conviction that Africa does not merely participate in the future, it drives it.

One shining example of Africa’s transformative potential is the Lobito Corridor—a strategic rail and infrastructure initiative connecting Angola, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo to the Atlantic Ocean, with plans to extend to the Indian Ocean in the future.

Supported by the United States, European Union, and G7 partners, this corridor is more than a transportation network—it is a vital economic artery. Serving as a gateway for food, minerals, and manufactured goods, the Lobito Corridor is poised to ignite regional growth for over 40 million people living along its path, becoming a heartbeat for African economic integration.

To accelerate this vision, I recently partnered with Angola’s Sovereign Wealth Fund to launch the Lobito Corridor Impact Development Platform - a $1 billion initiative designed to revolutionize infrastructure, agriculture, digital connectivity, vocational training, and industrial development.

What sets this platform apart is its unique design: open, independent, and forged for collaboration. By engaging private companies, global investors, development banks, and governments, it ensures transparency through structured tenders and invites broad participation via Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs).

This is not merely about conducting business in Africa; it is about building a future with Africa.

Israel, with its expertise in water management, agriculture innovation, digital health, cybersecurity, and cutting-edge technologies, has an essential role to play in this journey. We have the unprecedented opportunity to create a powerful triangle of collaboration among Africa, the Middle East, and the United States—built on trust, innovation, and shared prosperity.

The Abraham Accords have demonstrated how nations can achieve transformative partnerships through cooperation; this same spirit can now connect Africa to a new era of regional and global alliances.

Africa’s future isn’t just an opportunity—it’s a necessity for global success. It offers scale, growth, and vision for those bold enough to embrace it. For leaders ready to invest wisely and purposefully, Africa is the place to be.

I look forward to sharing this vision on May 19th at The Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, where I will join leaders from Angola and Zambia to discuss how we can turn this platform—and Africa’s promise—into reality.