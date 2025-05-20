Spanish PM Sanchez won’t stop until he destroys Jewish-Spanish relations

Sometimes, you hate to be right. And we have been right about Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez for a long time now.

We warned the world that he was an unethical leader, an opportunist, a political adventurer with no moral compass—willing to align with the worst ideological allies, to get into bed with the most repugnant political movements and international regimes, solely to perpetuate his grip on power.

Most recently, Sánchez accused Israel of genocide from the floor of the Spanish Congress. Just this past weekend he used the EU leaders’ summit in Tirana to build a parallel international front against Israel—one led not by principle, but by cynical ambition, ideological extremism, and moral bankruptcy. And he followed in Baghdad’s Arab League gathering, invited by the worst human rights bashing regimes, where he promoted an anti-Israel Arab-EU front.

Scandals and Questionable Alliances

Sanchez’s approach to Israel and the Jewish people is not ideological. It does not stem from any coherent worldview or deeply held convictions. It is pure immoral opportunism.

Today, Sánchez is surrounded by scandals involving his closest circle, including his wife and brother. His political allies are tainted by corruption and illegal activity. And looming large among them is his political mentor, former Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero—a figure still not fully understood in Spanish political history.

Former PM Zapatero not only contributed to the erosion of Spain’s constitutional order, but he has become the key European lobbyist for Venezuela’s narco-dictatorship, tirelessly working to whitewash that regime within the EU. At the same time, he has opened doors for highly problematic Chinese interests seeking legitimization in Europe.

In this political context, Sánchez has seen an opportunity to lead the anti-Israel camp within the EU, not out of principle, but for personal political gain:

First, to mobilize far-left factions that will blindly rally behind any leader using antisemitic and anti-Israel rhetoric.

Second, to attract financial backing from powerful anti-Israel networks—including those tied to George Soros, one of the first figures Sánchez met with upon becoming Prime Minister, and who has continued to fund initiatives closely aligned with Sánchez’s agenda.

Third, to build bridges with regimes such as Qatar and Iran, whose agendas align with his anti-Israel positioning. Qatar, notably, welcomed him on key diplomatic visits, while Iran—responsible for terrorist attacks on Spanish soil—has yet to be reprimanded by his government.

A Pattern of Anti-Israel Actions

Sánchez was the last EU leader to visit Israel following the October 7th massacre, and when he did, he used the visit to stage a photo-op at Rafah, just as the first exchange of Israeli hostages for terrorists was taking place. On that very day, he began using the language of “war crimes”—but only against Israel.

Since then, Sánchez has doubled down:

Accusing Israel of human rights abuses and even genocide.

Delegitimizing Israeli democracy and ignoring Israeli victims.

Obstructing defense cooperation with Israel, banning the docking of allied vessels on questionable legal grounds.

Illegally cancelling all security contracts related to Israel, even at the risk of severe loses to our budget and risks to our security.

Channeling millions into organizations like UNRWA, even as others sever ties due to its links to Hamas.

And finally, unilaterally recognizing a Palestinian state, effectively rewarding those responsible for the October 7th atrocities and ongoing hostage-taking.

The True Spanish Voice and Hope for a New Alliance

Sánchez’s intentions do not reflect the feelings of the Spanish people, nor the true agenda of the Spanish nation.

He is the principal architect of the erosion of our constitutional rights and the undermining of Spain’s democracy. His government is widely detested. He is deeply unpopular among Spaniards, and only through an unnatural coalition of separatist and anti-Spanish parties has he managed to cling to power.

Pedro Sánchez is as much an enemy of the Jewish people as he is to the Spanish people.

This is an opportunity for a new alliance.

An alliance between Israel, the Zionist diaspora and the majority of the Spanish people. An alliance committed to exposing, resisting, and ultimately removing this dangerous regime, in order to create real change in Spain. This alliance must prepare for the day after Sánchez—to ensure that when he falls, Spain will not return to ambiguity, but take a clear step toward becoming a close and reliable ally of the State of Israel.

Angel Mas is the President of ACOM - Action and Communication on the Middle East, a legal group in Spain in the fight against antisemitism and in favor of the relationship between Spain and Israel, on the basis of shared values and common interests.

This op-ed is published in partnership with a coalition of organizations that fight antisemitism across the world. Read the previous article by Masha Merkulova.