America cannot preach human rights while Jewish blood stains its capital - editorial

Two Israelis left a reception at Washington’s Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday night and never made it to the taxi rank. Elias Rodriguez, 30, stepped from the shadows, shouted “Free Palestine,” and pumped bullets Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, a young couple days away from an engagement trip to Jerusalem.

What happened on that pavement was not “gun violence” – it was the logical end-point of years of antisemitic incitement metastasizing across American campuses, city streets and social-media feeds.

“We are witnessing the terrible price of antisemitism and the wild incitement against the State of Israel,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned after the attack. Those words, issued from Jerusalem, should ring louder in Washington than the shots that killed the two diplomats. They demand an American reckoning that is long overdue.

The Anti-Defamation League recorded a record 9,354 antisemitic incidents in the United States last year – an average of more than one every hour – but the digital mob still insists Jew-hatred is a European relic. TikTok influencer Guy Christensen (3.4 million followers) celebrated the carnage: “I do not condemn the elimination of the Zionist officials who worked at the Israeli embassy last night.”

Israel maintains 196 missions worldwide. Every one of them is already ringed with concrete planters, surveillance cameras, and armed guards. Yet, a pair of its representatives were massacred in the very city that houses the FBI’s counter-terror task force. Embassy spokeswoman Tal Naim voiced the staff’s disbelief: “We are simply shocked by the incident that happened here… This is the reality of embassy employees.” Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim. (credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN WASHINGTON)

If Washington cannot guarantee the Vienna Convention’s promise of diplomatic inviolability, then no Israeli envoy is safe from Bogota to Brussels. The United States likes to style itself the safest Diaspora haven in history; that boast now lies in a pool of blood on Third Street SW.

Five things the US must do now

1. Prosecute this as terrorism. Murdering foreign officials for political reasons is the textbook definition of terror. The Justice Department’s charging sheet is a start, but it must add hate-crime enhancements and pursue a life sentence without parole. Anything less will tell the next radical that American justice is negotiable when the victim is a Jew.

2. Strangle the digital oxygen. TikTok, Instagram, and X profit from the algorithmic virality of extremist content. Platforms that hosted Christensen’s celebration video must hand over user data to investigators and face civil liability for content that directly incites violence.

3. End campus impunity. University presidents who allow chants of “Globalize the intifada” cannot hide behind free-speech platitudes while Jewish students require police escorts to class.

4. Harden Jewish targets – unashamedly. The Non-Profit Security Grant Program must expand beyond synagogues to every Israeli cultural center, student group, and mission.

5. Speak with moral clarity. Politicians who condemn “all violence” without naming antisemitism are accessories after the fact. The gunman did not kill diplomats because of Gaza policy; he killed them because they were Israelis. Until leaders say that out loud, they are offering camouflage to the next Rodriguez.

The victims’ friends left flowers on the sidewalk; protesters online left skull emojis and the hashtag #MoreElias. It took less than 12 hours for a meme coin named $ELIAS to appear on a cryptocurrency exchange. When murder becomes a marketing opportunity, society’s moral circuitry has blown.

America cannot sermonize about human rights while Jewish blood stains its capital. The country that crushed the KKK and al-Qaida knows how to dismantle extremist networks; it only lacks the political will when the targets are Jews. If Washington shrugs Wednesday’s atrocity into the pile of daily shootings, it will invite a sequel – perhaps outside a Jewish school, perhaps on Capitol Hill itself.

“The blood libels against Israel come at the cost of blood, and they must be fought until eradicated,” Netanyahu warned. He is talking to you, America.

Lischinsky and Milgrim should have been choosing wedding music this week. Instead, their parents are choosing headstones. The United States owes them decisive action that makes the next would-be murderer think twice.

Because if a foreign diplomat can be executed on a Washington street for the crime of being Israeli, then every American promise of liberty, safety, and justice is just another empty slogan waiting to bleed.