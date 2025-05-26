‘Never again’ is now: A wake-up call to every Jew - opinion

October 7 shattered the illusion: Jewish babies were burned alive, women raped, children executed, families butchered in their beds, and kibbutzim turned into killing fields. The blood of innocents soaked the soil of our homeland.

And then, the world turned against us.

In London, they cheered. In Sydney, they celebrated. In Berlin, they marched. In New York and LA, they chanted: “From the river to the sea,” “Gas the Jews,” “Intifada revolution.” They weren’t hiding it. They filmed it, posted it, and were proud of it.

Across Europe and the United States, antisemitism is exploding, and it has turned brutal: children punched in playgrounds for being Jewish, elderly Jews beaten walking home from synagogue, men stabbed in the streets for wearing a kippah; Jewish women assaulted on buses and being told: “Hitler should have finished the job.” These are not statistics. These are people. These are our people.

This is not just about Israel. It’s not about Gaza, or borders, or diplomacy. This is about a perfect storm forming before our eyes: the aggressive spread of political Islam, coupled with the resurgence of global antisemitism – a convergence that threatens nothing less than the annihilation of the Jewish people.

One people with one fate

These are not two separate wars; they are one. In Israel, the battle is fought with rockets, tunnels, and terrorists. In New York, Paris, and London, it’s fought in classrooms, campuses, protests, and newsrooms. It is the same hatred, the same slogans, and the same goal: breaking the spirit of the Jewish people.

The same oil money that builds rockets in Gaza funds professors, podcasters, and political campaigns in the West. The same propaganda that drives terror attacks in Sderot is shouted on the steps of Capitol Hill. When the world calls Israel “genocidal,” Jewish students are chased across campus. When synagogues are firebombed in Europe, it’s because Jewish self-defense is branded a war crime.

If Israel falls, no Jew anywhere is safe. If the Diaspora stands tall, Israel stands stronger. We are one people with one history and one fate. Israel fights with tanks and jets. You must fight with truth, courage, influence, and voice. The battlefield is everywhere, and the time is now.

We’ve seen this playbook before. And we know how it ends – unless we act. Tragically, we are doing exactly what we did in the 1930s.

In 1938, Ze’ev Jabotinsky stood in Warsaw and begged Polish Jews to flee. He warned them of the coming catastrophe. He told them of the blackening sky and the need to run. They laughed at him and ignored him. Three million Polish Jews were turned to ash.

In America, by 1942, the Jewish leadership knew about the death camps. They knew, but they didn’t march. They didn’t fight. They didn’t make it impossible to ignore. They whispered. They waited. And six million were murdered to the sound of silence.

The world has changed

Today, it’s happening again. Only this time, there is nowhere to run, no America to hide in, no exile to retreat to, no safe silence.

There is only one option: wake up, stand, fight.

This is not about comfort. This is not just about tweets, sermons, or writing checks. This is about every Jew – in Israel, America, Europe, everywhere – dedicating a significant amount of their time, energy, influence, and money to the fight for Jewish survival.

The Torah commands: “Do not stand idly by the blood of your brother.” Silence now is complicity. Inaction is betrayal.

If a media outlet spreads antisemitic filth, we must take it over or take it down. If a university tolerates terror, we sue and defund it. If a platform profits from Jew-hatred, we destroy its business and its leadership. If a podcast profits from antisemitism, we make it disappear. If politicians flirt with terror, we end their careers.

This cannot be done by a few activists. It must be all of us, together, now. We must open our eyes and face the painful truth head-on: The world we live in has changed. It is more dangerous, more dishonest, and more hostile than most Jews are willing to admit.

If you are a parent, think about your responsibility to protect your family. If you are a rabbi, think about your responsibility to prepare your congregation. If you are a community leader or elected official, think about your responsibility to defend those who look to you. If you hold great wealth, think about the power in your hands and the moral obligation that comes with it.

We are the latest link in a 4,000-year-old chain. From Abraham to Masada. From Sinai to Warsaw. From the camps to the commandos. If we don’t protect it – it ends with us.

Still, we are not a people of fear. We are the people who rose from the ashes, turned exile into homeland, buried our dead, and built a nation. We are the people who outlived Pharaoh, outlasted Hitler, and will overcome this too. We don’t run. We rise. We fight. We build. We survive. We prevail.

History is watching. Our children and grandchildren are relying on us. The future of the Jewish people depends on what we do – now.

The Torah teaches us: “Whoever comes to kill you, rise early to strike him first.”

This isn’t vengeance. This is survival. This is dignity. This is the moral obligation of a people who swore: Never Again.

Let no Jew say, “I didn’t know.” Let no Jew say, “It’s not my problem.” Let no Jew say, “It won’t reach me.” Because it is here, and it is reaching us all.

Never again was not a slogan. It was a warning. And that warning is now. Never again means never passive. Never again means never divided. Never again means never late. The time is now.

Am Yisrael Chai (The Jewish people lives).

The writer is an Israeli businessman, thought leader, and founder of the Israel Tomorrow initiative.