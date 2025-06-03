A century of vision: Renewing Israel’s commitment to higher education - opinion

A hundred years ago – 25 years before the founding of the State of Israel – our national forebears laid the groundwork for the country they dreamed of by establishing two great institutions: the Technion and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. In doing so, they affirmed a simple truth – that higher education and research are not luxuries of statehood but instruments of nation-building.

They understood that to secure a sovereign future, we needed scholars no less than soldiers, laboratories alongside security forces, and campuses as engines of a better society.

This insight has borne fruit. Israel’s rise as the Start-Up Nation, our emergence as a global center of innovation, and the vibrancy of our democratic and pluralistic society have all been powered by the intellectual capital generated by our universities.

From cyber security to desert agriculture, from structural biology to autism research, from ethics to energy, the contributions of Israel’s public research universities are woven into the fabric of modern Israel.

But today, this success story is under threat. Construction of the Mount Scopus campus of Hebrew University, 1969-1970 (credit: GABI LARON ARCHIVE/NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL)

A system under strain

For too long, higher education has been neglected in national planning. As a share of GDP, Israel’s investment lags well behind that of other OECD countries. Core university budgets have stagnated. Faculty are expected to teach more, publish more, mentor more – while infrastructure ages, bureaucracy mounts, and salaries fall below global standards.

It should surprise no one that our most talented researchers are being recruited abroad, and that many of our best young scholars are reluctant to return home.

The brain drain is not a future problem – it is already happening. And without bold intervention, we risk a decline that will take decades to repair.

But funding alone won’t solve everything. We are also witnessing creeping encroachments on academic autonomy, a rise in anti-intellectual sentiment, and a growing belief that higher education is somehow optional.

The trope that “you don’t need a degree to succeed” may serve a handful of tech entrepreneurs, but it cannot serve a country. A university education is not just about employability – it is about cultivating the thinkers, leaders, and citizens our democracy depends on.

At Ben-Gurion University, I see this every day: young Israelis – Jews and Arabs, religious and secular, from development towns and major cities – sitting side by side, learning not just facts but how to think. Universities are where difference meets dialogue, where ideas are tested, where empathy is developed. They are where the future of Israel is being formed.

What needs to change

To safeguard that future, we must act. Not reactively, but strategically. Not incrementally, but boldly.

First, the government must increase core funding to universities. This is not a handout – it is a national investment in resilience, innovation, and growth.

Crucially, this funding must include a massive, coordinated investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure – computing power, data storage, and training platforms – so that Israel remains at the forefront of scientific discovery and global competitiveness across all fields, from medicine to climate research.

Second, we must reverse the brain drain by offering our scientists the tools, resources, and respect they deserve. That means modern labs, competitive research grants, streamlined hiring, and a national plan to bring our scholars home.

Third, access to higher education must expand. We cannot afford to leave behind entire sectors of society. Scholarships, bridging programs, and mentorship initiatives must become national priorities.

Fourth, we must defend academic freedom as a cornerstone of Israeli democracy. Universities must be free to ask hard questions and explore uncomfortable truths. That is their role. And it is a role worth protecting.

Fifth, we must strengthen our partnerships with industry and society – but without losing our soul. Applied research is critical, but it must stand alongside basic science, the humanities, and the arts.

The pursuit of knowledge for its own sake is not a luxury; it is a civilizational value.

A national moment

This is a moment of reckoning. We live in a time of war and uncertainty, but also of immense technological promise. The choices we make now – about what we value, what we invest in, what we prioritize – will define our trajectory for generations.

Our predecessors built universities before there was a state. We, who have a state, must now ensure that we continue to deserve those universities.

I call on Israel’s leadership to reclaim the vision of those who founded the Technion and the Hebrew University. Let us treat higher education not as a line item but as the strategic pillar it is. Let us build a future worthy of our past.■

The writer is president of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and chair of the Association of University Heads in Israel (VERA).