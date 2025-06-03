The melody of change: Music, education, and the future of children in Israel - opinion

The current decade marks a significant shift in how we, as educators, view the role of music within the education system.

No longer merely an “enrichment” subject or supplementary activity, music is increasingly recognized as a fundamental component of pedagogical practice – one that deeply influences every facet of a child’s development.

A wave of recent studies published in 2025 substantiates what many educators experience daily in the classroom: Music is much more than art – it is a universal language, a practical tool for cultivating future-ready skills, a bridge between cultures, and a driver of emotional and social change.

A tool for expression in a challenging reality

In an era where children and youth face a complex and often turbulent reality – whether due to security events like those experienced on October 7, or the rapid pace of social and technological change – the need for tools that enable self-expression, emotional processing, and anxiety management is becoming increasingly urgent.

Unlike core academic subjects such as mathematics or English, music offers children a space to express themselves, process experiences, and discover their personal voice amid uncertainty. It is not a luxury or leisure activity – it is a basic need. Research shows that music is vital for mental health, emotional resilience, and the development of self-worth. When children present a song about love for the country through dance or self-written lyrics ... they don’t just learn – they live the value, internalize it, and make it part of who they are (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Cognitive and emotional benefits

A recent study reveals that consistent exposure to music – whether through singing, playing instruments, rhythm training, or composition – leads to significant improvements in memory, attention, and cognitive flexibility.

These are core competencies, essential not only for academic success but also for thriving in an ever-changing world. Music activates wide neural networks, strengthens synaptic connections, and promotes creative thinking.

In an age where information is instantly accessible, the ability to filter, organize, and derive meaning becomes critical – making the multi-sensory nature of music an increasingly important educational asset.

But the benefits of music extend beyond cognitive development. A comprehensive international study highlights music’s role in enhancing self-regulation, emotional control, and adaptability.

Children engaged in diverse musical activities exhibit higher levels of perseverance, patience, creativity, and open-mindedness.

These traits are anything but marginal – they are the foundation of psychological resilience, effective teamwork, and coping skills. In Israel’s high-pressure educational environment, where achievement and high standards often lead to burnout, music offers a space for breathing, self-expression, and inner strength.

Music as a focus enhancer

The connection between music, focus, and academic achievement is further supported by research published this year. It found that having soft instrumental music playing in the background during study sessions helps improve concentration, reduce anxiety, and enhance comprehension – especially among students with attention difficulties.

In a reality filled with constant distractions, music serves as a simple yet powerful tool to create a focused, calm, and enabling atmosphere.

Enhancing social well-being and a sense of belonging

Another often overlooked aspect is the impact of music on children’s social and emotional well-being. A global study by Northwestern University in the US found that group singing, musical training, and movement improve mood, reduce anxiety, and enhance self-esteem and a sense of belonging.

Music, in its social form, builds community – it helps children find their place, feel included, and use their voice. In classrooms where songs, movement, and creativity are integrated, there is a noticeable reduction in stress and conflict, and a rise in trust and camaraderie.

Strengthening neural foundations

Further research underscores that regular music classes enhance brain activity in areas related to working memory, attention, and filtering irrelevant stimuli.

Children with musical training perform better in complex cognitive tasks and exhibit longer attention spans. This means that music is not just a source of enjoyment or cultural enrichment – it builds a robust neurological foundation that supports effective learning and adaptability.

A tool for inclusion, tolerance, and shared values

Music also emerges as a powerful tool for social inclusion and promoting values of tolerance and acceptance. This is particularly critical for children with special needs.

Music helps regulate emotions, boosts motivation, and allows every child to find his or her place in a group setting. Songs addressing themes such as diversity, food allergies, antisemitism, and national identity make learning more relevant, accessible, and emotionally resonant. In Israel’s diverse society, music plays a vital role in shaping identity, fostering tolerance, and building a cohesive community.

Fostering national identity through music

In Israel, education that promotes love for the land, and familiarity with history, culture, and heritage is a cornerstone of national identity.

Music provides a natural, accessible, and moving way to convey these values – not just through traditional songs but through original creations by students. When children present a song about love for the country through dance or self-written lyrics, compose a melody about their roots, or share a personal story through music, they don’t just learn – they live the value, internalize it, and make it part of who they are.

This is education that fuses emotion, knowledge, and experience – enabling each child to find his or her voice within the Israeli narrative.

A bridge for global Jewish identity

The importance of music extends beyond Israel’s borders. For Jewish communities in the Diaspora, music serves as a vital bridge for preserving identity, strengthening ties to Israel, and conveying messages of solidarity, tolerance, and love of the Jewish people and the land.

Songs in Hebrew and English on Zionist themes, collaborative projects between Israeli and Diaspora children, and international music initiatives foster a global sense of belonging and help navigate the complexities of Jewish identity in a changing world. Music enables Jewish children around the world to feel part of something larger – to experience pride and stay connected to their roots.

A platform for expression and healing

Self-expression is a basic human need for every child. Music provides a stage for every voice – even for those who struggle with words, emotional challenges, or social difficulties. The ability to write, compose, sing, or play an instrument opens doors to inner worlds, helps process emotions, confront fears and anxieties, and fosters a sense of control and confidence.

Especially in the wake of the October 7 attacks, as children and teens grapple with trauma, loss, and uncertainty, it is crucial to provide space for emotional expression – no less than we invest in math or English. In this context, music becomes a therapeutic, protective, and empowering tool that supports healing and growth.

A call to action: Reimagining music in education

The educational implication is clear: We must stop viewing music as a luxury or peripheral subject and recognize it as a key to cultivating a generation of flexible, creative, empathetic, and resilient learners.

Music fosters future-ready skills such as teamwork, active listening, self-expression, problem-solving, and adaptability. In a world where professions rapidly evolve and soft skills are in high demand, music offers a real competitive and social edge. It is also a powerful vehicle for strengthening identity, heritage, and values – especially in a diverse and complex Israeli society.

I call on educational organizations, nonprofits, and institutions in Israel and around the world to adopt the musical model as a tool for transmitting educational, ethical, and social messages. Integrating music into the curriculum – not only in music classes but as an integral part of educational practice – is key to building a generation that is creative, empathetic, adaptable, and value-driven. In a world marked by division, fear, and uncertainty, music is a universal language capable of bridging divides, connecting hearts, and building lasting harmony.

We must especially ensure that this tool is accessible to children in the periphery, to those with special needs, and to anyone who needs a platform for personal expression.

The future of Israel’s education system – and of every child – depends on our willingness to innovate, to dream, and to embed music in every dimension of learning. If we listen together, we can create a new harmony – where children find their voice, express their feelings, overcomes fears, and help build a more creative, compassionate, and inclusive society.■

The writer is an educator with over 20 years of experience, specializing in making educational content accessible through music-based training programs.