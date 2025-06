Israel’s Dunkirk moment demands national solidarity, not fragmented efforts - editorial Israel must now decide what kind of nation it wishes to be in this hour of trial. One that rescues its own or one that leaves them to fend for themselves.

View of the almost Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, after all flights were cancelled following an Israeli attack on Iran, June 13, 2025. ( photo credit : Roy Alima/Flash90 )