Irish Jews face extinction: Confronting antisemitism and Ireland’s fading Jewish life - opinion Coming home from Ireland, I am worried about my continuity as an American Jew, more than ever before. We must ensure that what happened in Ireland does not happen in America.

A man holds Irish and Palestinian flags as people protest calling for governments around the world to stop arming Israel during a demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Dublin, Ireland, June 15, 2024 ( photo credit : Clodagh Kilcoyn/Reuters )