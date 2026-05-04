Marjorie Taylor Greene, a former Republican congresswoman from Georgia, alleged that Donald Trump had to make a deal with Israel to be elected president.

The truth is much simpler, and it needs to be said clearly.

Donald Trump did not make a deal with Israel. He made a deal with Evangelicals.

The Evangelical covenant

When Donald Trump ran for president, he asked for our support. And we gave it, with three clear expectations: to reverse Roe v. Wade, to stand by Israel, and to support our Christian values in America.

He not only said yes, but he also exceeded our expectations on steroids.

Evangelical Christians from around the world wave their national flags along with Israeli flags as they march in a parade in Jerusalem to mark the Feast of Tabernacles (credit: JNS.ORG)

This was not politics as usual. This was a covenant, clear, direct, and unapologetic. Evangelicals did not whisper their priorities. They declared them. And Trump responded with action, not empty promises.

Faith, not politics

His support for Israel was never about political calculation alone. He understands who we are. We are Bible believers. We love the Bible Land. We stand with Israel not because of politics, but because of faith.

For decades, I have written and warned that support for Israel is not optional for those who take Scripture seriously. It is a moral obligation. It is a biblical mandate. It is non-negotiable for millions of Americans.

Trump recognized that truth, and he honored it.

A record of action

I personally gave President Trump the Friends of Zion Award in the Oval Office. I hosted the Embassy Gala in Jerusalem. I put up billboards across the nation, honoring Donald Trump five different times.

He is the greatest president in American history when it comes to supporting the State of Israel and combating antisemitism.

He moved beyond rhetoric. He delivered tangible, historic actions that aligned with the convictions of Evangelical Christians who believed America must stand firmly with Israel.

The real source of power

On The Tucker Carlson Show, Greene claimed that Trump could not have become president if he did not agree to show allegiance to Israel, arguing that Israel holds more power over the United States than any other foreign country.

That claim is not only misleading, it also ignores the real driving force behind Trump’s election.

The Evangelical vote.

This is where the conversation must be corrected. The power behind Trump’s rise was not foreign; it was domestic. It came from millions of Americans who vote, who pray, and who believe that America’s destiny is tied to its moral and spiritual foundation.

Israel and American destiny

The war raised ongoing questions about Israel’s influence over US foreign policy. But the reality is this: Trump’s relationship with Israel was never about foreign control. It was about fulfilling a promise to millions of American Christians who demanded moral clarity, biblical alignment, and unwavering support for Israel.

Throughout history, nations have risen and fallen based on how they treat the Jewish people and the nation of Israel.

America’s strength has always been rooted in its willingness to stand on principle. For Evangelicals, standing with Israel is one of those principles.

A moral line in the sand

This moment demands clarity.

Some will attempt to rewrite the narrative, to suggest that America’s support for Israel is the result of foreign manipulation. That is false. It is a distortion designed to undermine both faith and truth.

The reality is straightforward: American Christians made their expectations known, and Donald Trump delivered.

This is not speculation. It is not a theory. It is a fact.

Trump did not rise to power because of a deal with Israel. He rose because millions of Evangelical voters chose to support a candidate who promised to defend their values, and kept his word.

That is the truth.