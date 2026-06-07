The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is running out of money to pay salaries. Praise the Lord.

Instead of giving it money, the United States needs to squeeze harder than ever before. The goal should be simple: bankrupt these devils.

When Osama bin Laden was finally cornered, one of the reasons was that his financial network had been squeezed. He was down to roughly $30 million. Today, Tehran is feeling financial pressure of its own with only a few billion dollars left. That may sound like a lot, but for a regime trying to fund terrorism across the Middle East, maintain its military, prop up its proxies, and keep its grip on power, it is not enough.

For nearly two decades, I have been writing articles, publishing books, and giving speeches on this issue. My position has never changed: the United States needs to bankrupt Iran.

Every dollar that reaches Tehran eventually finds its way into the hands of the Revolutionary Guard, terrorist proxies, missile programs, or nuclear ambitions.

Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attend an IRGC ground forces military drill in the Aras area, East Azerbaijan province, Iran, October 17, 2022. (credit: IRGC/WANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Iranian regime steals nation's wealth

The Iranian people do not benefit from this money. The regime has spent decades stealing the nation’s wealth while ordinary citizens struggle with inflation, unemployment, and economic despair.

The mullahs have never lacked money for Hezbollah, Hamas, or their military machine. What they have lacked is the willingness to invest in their own people.

That is why economic pressure works. When the regime loses access to cash, it loses its ability to fund terrorism, buy loyalty, and project power beyond its borders. The surest way to weaken this regime is to cut off its money. Follow the money, stop the money, and you stop the regime.

Negotiations between the United States and Iran have reached a significant stalemate, with Tehran insisting that billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets be released during the very first phase of any memorandum of understanding agreement.

This dispute has emerged as one of the central obstacles preventing progress toward an agreement between Tehran and Washington. Such an agreement would only be the first step toward a broader nuclear deal.

Iranian negotiators are demanding immediate access to liquid funds as part of Phase A of a memorandum of understanding, before implementing any substantive measures on the ground.

US officials have rejected the demand, arguing that sanctions relief and the unfreezing of funds must be tied directly to verifiable Iranian actions.

Senior administration officials have communicated through mediators that Washington will not release significant funds at the outset of an agreement without concrete Iranian concessions regarding its nuclear program and security arrangements related to the Strait of Hormuz.

American officials understand that unfreezing funds prematurely would cause the United States to lose significant leverage and make it far more difficult to reach a meaningful agreement on Iran’s nuclear program.

US President Donald Trump is known for using colorful language. Frankly, he needs to send Tehran an MOU with a simple title, “Go to Hell.”

Why? Because the Iranian regime has made life a living hell for the Persian people, for Israelis, and for Americans.

The US soldiers who were tragically wounded in Iraq would agree. Iranian-made improvised explosive devices blew many of them apart.

The Marines murdered in Beirut in October 1983 would agree. I met with some of them the night before they were killed in the bombing carried out by Iran’s proxy, Hezbollah.

I have sat in hospitals with Israeli families whose homes were destroyed by Iranian ballistic missiles. Many lost everything. Some lost loved ones. Others lost their homes, their businesses, and their sense of security.

These devils are not going to see the light until they feel the heat. Weakness invites aggression, while pressure forces concessions.

Trump needs to hit them harder economically than ever before. He should tighten sanctions, cut off every remaining source of revenue, and break the financial backbone of this regime.

As long as Tehran believes the United States is desperate to end the conflict, it will continue playing these games. The regime survives on leverage, deception, delay, and extortion.

The answer is not to reward them with billions of dollars. The answer is to bankrupt them.

For decades, Iran has spent its wealth not on its people but on terrorism, proxy wars, missile programs, and nuclear ambitions. Every dollar released to this regime is another dollar that can be used to threaten Israel, destabilize the Middle East, and endanger American interests.

The Iranian people deserves better. It deserves a government that invests in its future rather than exporting violence around the world.

The path forward is simple: maximum pressure, maximum sanctions, and maximum economic isolation until the regime can no longer finance its agenda of terrorism.

Bankrupt the regime. Starve the terror machine. Cut off the money. End the threat.