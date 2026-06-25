A coordinated campaign

Mike Huckabee flew to Washington to take part in very sensitive negotiations concerning Lebanon. He arrived to find that The Daily Caller, founded by Tucker Carlson, had published an article entitled "Foreign Policy Experts Diagnose Mike Huckabee with a Bad Case of Localitis," calling for him to be fired.

It's not the first time they've gone on a campaign like this. These alleged foreign policy experts are Tucker "Amalek" Carlson's lapdogs, doing his bidding. You can connect them to organizations attacking Israel, like the Quincy Institute, an Israel-hating think tank.

Why are they attacking him? Because Huckabee refuses to become another diplomat who sees Israel as the problem. He believes America's alliance with Israel is rooted in both strategic interests and biblical truth. That conviction makes him dangerous to those who want Washington to pressure Jerusalem rather than stand beside it.

The fake news machine

As an award-winning Middle East investigative journalist for 50 years, I truly believe Donald Trump is right when he uses the term "fake news." The campaign against Huckabee is a textbook example of how fake news operates. Repeat a false narrative often enough and hope it becomes accepted as fact. Mike Huckabee is the furthest thing from Israel's lapdog. He comes out very strongly defending Christians and Muslims in Israel whenever he sees discrimination.

Yes, Tucker Carlson hates Huckabee, but he also hates Trump. He'd love for Huckabee to be fired, just as he'd love to see President Trump brought down if he could.

Tucker Carlson speaks during AmericaFest, the first Turning Point USA summit since the death of Charlie Kirk, in Phoenix, Arizona, US December 18, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Cheney Orr)

What Is Huckabee's crime?

What is Huckabee guilty of? Moral clarity? Being a Bible believer? Representing the values of the vast majority of Americans, who are, in fact, believers? Staying calm and using humor? Telling the truth? Or perhaps it's simply that he's likable.

President Isaac Herzog likes him. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, likes him. And, by the way, Trump has come out very strongly against both of them at different times. What a terrible thing it must be to have an ambassador who doesn't lie, isn't hateful, and treats everyone with respect.

These godless soul killers cannot tolerate a kind gentleman who loves Trump, is uncompromisingly loyal to him, and is building bridges for him in Israel.

America does not need an ambassador who apologizes for Israel. It needs an ambassador who understands Israel, earns the trust of its leaders, and can honestly communicate President Trump's policies. That is exactly what Mike Huckabee has done.

The ambassador President Trump needs

When Trump strongly criticized Herzog over not pardoning Netanyahu, Herzog never spoke a single word against Trump. Instead, he repeatedly praised him. You can thank Huckabee for that.

Trump has also criticized Netanyahu, yet Netanyahu has never responded with an unkind word toward the president. Just the opposite. You can thank Huckabee for that as well.

What a terrible thing it must be to have an ambassador who wants to make friends in Zion and who is a friend of Zion. Indeed, that is a terrible thing for those who hate Zionists.

The real meaning of "localitis"

To accuse Huckabee of having a bad case of "localitis" is delusional. I have seen firsthand how previous American ambassadors operated in Jerusalem.

I sat in the David Citadel business lounge on two different occasions and overheard leftist US ambassadors to Israel meeting with leftists and lobbying over how to overthrow Netanyahu. So, if Huckabee is accused of having moral clarity and refusing to do such evil, then he is indeed guilty.

You would think The Daily Caller was an Iranian arm, and, in effect, it is. Terrorists kill the body. Trump haters attempt to kill the soul. Smear campaigns are nothing new. They are the preferred weapon of those who fear moral clarity.

But throughout history, men of conviction have always paid a price for standing on the side of truth. Huckabee is no exception.

The price of moral clarity

Donald Trump was chosen by God. Even his enemies became aware of that in Butler, Pennsylvania, when God saved his life.

Mike Huckabee has also been chosen by God.

Carlson’s campaign is about far more than one ambassador. It is an attack on the kind of leadership President Trump chose to represent America in Israel.

It appears that the price of admission for having moral clarity and honoring Trump is to endure unspeakable evil and betrayal. But the astonishing thing about Huckabee is this: when he experiences such attacks, he never plays the victim.

May God richly bless Mike Huckabee, because America needs more men willing to stand for truth when the cost is high.