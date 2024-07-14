Sounds of multiple shots heard at Trump rally in Pennsylvania

Multiple shots rang out at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, with the Republican presidential candidate raising a fist as he was escorted to a vehicle by the US Secret Service, video footage from the event showed.

The video appeared to show blood on his ear, and armed law enforcement officers were then seen on a roof near the stage where Trump was standing.

US President Joe Biden said he was not briefed on the reported shooting, speaking to reporters as he walked out of church in Delaware.

Trump got shot in the side of the head at his rally in Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/5xtwgRscOr — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) July 13, 2024

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump is assisted by guards during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

According to a CNN report, loud bangs were heard before Trump fell.

Agents then helped him stand, and he had blood on his face. He was yelling back to the crowd and raised his fist. He has been evacuated from the scene.

Donald Trump is safe, and protective measures have been implemented around him after an incident at a campaign rally for the former US president on Saturday in Pennsylvania, the US Secret Service said.

"This is now an active Secret Service investigation, and further information will be released when available," the Secret Service said in a post on X.

This is a developing story.