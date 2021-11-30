The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Banning Israelis from squash championship is Malaysia's shame - editorial

This whole controversy could have been avoided if the organizers would have known in the first place that the decision to move the tournament to Malaysia was problematic.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: NOVEMBER 30, 2021 21:01
Malasian flag. (photo credit: terimakasih0/Wikimedia Commons)
Malasian flag.
(photo credit: terimakasih0/Wikimedia Commons)
The Men’s World Team Squash Championship was canceled this week after Malaysia, which was supposed to host the event, banned Israeli players from attending.
While it is okay for countries to have disputes, sports is viewed as above politics – though not, apparently, for Malaysia, which plays according to its own antisemitic and anti-Israel rules.
A simple guideline should be applied across the world of sports: countries that ban Israeli players from participating should be prevented from hosting any sporting event. Period.
The World Squash Federation said it “believes in an open and inclusive Men’s World Team Squash Championships, and the possibility that some nations would be unable to compete due to the lack of confirmation over the issuing of visas and travel authorizations by the National Authorities has led SRAM [Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia] to inform the WSF of the decision to cancel.” 
The cancellation was papered over by the appearance of the new corona variant dubbed Omicron. The event, which was supposed to take place on December 7, had already been moved once, from New Zealand, due to the pandemic.
The Israeli team to the Men's World Team Squash Championship. (credit: ISRAEL SQUASH ASSOCIATION)The Israeli team to the Men's World Team Squash Championship. (credit: ISRAEL SQUASH ASSOCIATION)
But this whole controversy could have been avoided if the organizers would have known in the first place that the decision to move the tournament to Malaysia was problematic.
There must be a clear list of all countries that prevent Israeli players from attending, and those countries should be systematically banned from hosting any sports event that is intended for participants from across the globe.
This should apply to other fields as well. If a state discriminates against a country or a player for other reasons, such as race, they should not be given the privilege of hosting championships. This isn’t a difficult process. There are 193 sovereign states that are members of the United Nations, and world sports organizations, and organizations devoted to other activities like chess, are well familiar with their member states. There is no reason that the handful of extremist regimes such as Malaysia, Iran, Pakistan or similar states should be considered as venues.
The Israel Squash Association thanked the World Squash Federation for its decision. “As lovers of sports in general and squash in particular, we know how difficult it is to cancel a tournament,” said ISA chairman Aviv Bushinsky. “When all parties realized Malaysians are banning Israelis from playing, I was grateful to read the president’s letter affirming a commitment to our participation.”
As a sign of Israel’s openness, Bushinsky offered Israel to host World Squash Federation events – which would mean welcoming athletes from countries like Malaysia. No problem. Israel has never treated regimes hostile to it, like Malaysia, the way those countries treat Israel.
This is no small matter. Malaysia is a country far away from Israel. There is no history of conflict between the two but nevertheless, Malaysia’s former prime minister,   Mahathir Mohammed, has openly admitted to being a vehement antisemite.
In a 2003 speech to the Organization of the Islamic Conference, he claimed Jews “rule the world by proxy.” He sought to encourage the 57 Muslim countries assembled to oppose Israel, clearly linking his hatred of Jews to his hatred of Israel. This is because hatred of Israel is almost always motivated by hatred of Jews.
Countries like Malaysia not only ban Israeli athletes, they push antisemitism globally through support for people like Mahathir. 
Mahathir’s comments haven’t ceased since 2003, yet he was still given a platform by Western universities like Oxford, Cambridge and Columbia – which claim to support progressive values like tolerance – to spout his modern-day Nazi-like speeches that he uses to mock the Holocaust and claim Jews are “hook-nosed.”
This shows the uphill struggle in educating the public about the nature of antisemitism and how corrosive it is.
Luckily today, there are many Arab countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, that are encouraging religious tolerance. New relations with Israel are part of this embrace of moderation. The world can learn from the religious tolerance coming from the region, and should avoid countries like Malaysia until they open their door to all athletes and turn away from the politics of hate.


Tags sports malaysia boycott Anti-Israel antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Banning Israelis from squash championship is Malaysia's shame - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

BDS is lying about global attendance at Miss Universe - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is there a danger to democracy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Vivian Bercovici

Omicron: Israel's COVID-19 cabinet has misplaced priorities - opinion

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Zalman Shoval

Israel's government lacks a 'grand strategy' - opinion

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
3

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
4

Police re-open Gilboa Prison 'pimping' case following demands by Public Security Min.

Gilboa prison commander, Gondar Deputy Chief Freddy Ben Sheetrit arrives for his testimony at the government inspection committee for the incident of the escape of the security prisoners from the Gilboa prison, in Modi'in, November 24, 2021.
5

Israeli military readying for 'Plan B' if Iran nuclear talks fail

IDF soldiers are seen taking part in military drills in Israel's North to simulate a war with Hezbollah.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by