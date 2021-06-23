The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Beyond the coalition: Pushing Arab-Jewish grassroots cooperation - opinion

The best method of laying the groundwork toward more inclusion and coexistence is by engaging our younger generations, and giving young Jewish and Arab Israelis opportunities to spend time together.

By EFRAT DUVDEVANI  
JUNE 23, 2021 20:25
CHILDREN PLAY in a classroom at Hand in Hand, a mixed Jewish-Arab kindergarten, in Jaffa. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
CHILDREN PLAY in a classroom at Hand in Hand, a mixed Jewish-Arab kindergarten, in Jaffa.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Judging from what we have seen on our screens over the past few weeks, one would be forgiven for thinking that Jewish-Arab relations in Israel had reached an all-time low. Indeed, much of the media coverage, especially in the international arena, has focused exclusively on the recent tensions between Jews and Arabs. But what has gone under the radar somewhat is a much more hopeful trend: the beginning of a generational opportunity for cooperation between Israel’s Jews and Arabs.
The most public-facing example of this is the new unprecedented national unity government – a cabinet that will, for the first time, include Israeli Jews and Israeli Arab Muslims working together, and an Arab party as a coalition-member.
For those of us on the ground, it is clear that we have a responsibility and the opportunity to build upon this uptick in political cooperation between Jewish and Arab leaders.
Our cutting-edge FairPlay program plays a critical role in achieving just that. It gives young Jewish and Arab Israelis exposure to each other by having them play together in joint soccer teams. The students get hands-on experiences of visiting each other’s schools and families, and receive the Peres Center’s award-winning peace education through sports leadership training.
With more than 20,000 alumni of this program to date, it has played a significant role in connecting young Israeli Jews and Arabs, and providing them with personal relationships and experiences with one another.
In addition to fostering partnerships through athletics, the Peres Center is playing a leading role in connecting young Israeli Jews and Arabs through technology.
President Shimon Peres was a pioneer of Israel’s tech success, and led the country’s efforts to evolve from an agricultural-based, centralized economy to a tech powerhouse. He also believed that innovation, ingenuity and innovation can break down barriers and bring people together.
We are proud to be honoring this legacy through our Starting-Up Together–Empowered by the Edmond de Rothschild Foundation program. The center’s four-month immersive program brings young Jewish and Arab aspiring entrepreneurs to work, learn and dream together. Divided into groups and working alongside diverse municipalities, participants are given hands-on experience by being tasked to develop solutions to address local challenges.
Many of our program participants come from at-risk backgrounds, and lack tech education at their high schools. These young Jews and Arabs are very talented and ambitious, but find themselves at the margins of society. 
Our program helps participants fill in these gaps, reach their full potential, and get their foot in the door of Israel’s hi-tech sector.
These programs among many others, and the bonds the Peres Center is helping forge between Jewish and Arab Israelis, leave us hopeful, even if they do not make headlines on a daily basis. And they provide the best chance to build the groundwork for a shared Jewish and Arab future in Israel.
One of president Peres’s favorite quotes was from the great painter Mordecai Ardon. Ardon was once asked which picture was the most beautiful he had ever painted. Ardon replied, “The picture I will paint tomorrow.”
We are actively working to paint a better picture when it comes to Jewish-Arab relations in Israel. 
The fate of Israel is intertwined with the cooperation between its Jewish and Arab citizens. We are committed to ensuring this generational opportunity does not slip away.
The writer is director general of the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation.


