EU, Peres Center, Frontier RNG launch Red Sea Ecosystem roundtable series

The discussion, which is the first in a series of four planned "Regional Climate Innovation Roundtables" under the auspices of the European Union, took place over Zoom and saw the participation of experts from Israel, Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan, the UAE, the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Monaco and the European Commission.

A major topic discussed was the corals in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aqaba and the Arabian Gulf, which are known to be fairly resilient to increased water temperatures and acidity. With water temperatures rising globally, it is essential for participants to find ways to identify, isolate and export this resilience to other parts of the world.

“The objective of these workshops is to contribute to the policy dialogue in the [Middle East-North Africa] region across common climate related challenges," EU Ambassador to Israel Emanuele Giaufret said in a statement.

"I believe that the EU, together with the regional partners, can play a strong geopolitical role in steering discussions and advance on peaceful and prosperous relationships through research and innovation cooperation.”

"This collaboration is solid proof that we can find solutions and develop practical tools for our common challenges and strengthen agriculture in arid areas through common regional discourse," Ramat HaNegev Regional Council head Eran Doron explained.

"We will harness our vast knowledge and experience for the benefit of growth, prosperity, livelihood, and peace for Israel and its neighbors."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}