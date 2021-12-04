The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Brazilian diplomat played a crucial role in Israel's creation - opinion

Oswaldo Aranha supported and steadily negotiated to reach a majority in favor of the 1947 resolution that partitioned the British Mandate of Palestine.

By GERSON MENANDRO GARCIA DE FREITAS
Published: DECEMBER 4, 2021 18:21
Brazilian diplomat Oswaldo Aranha was highly instrumental in the UN General Assembly’s approval of the partition of Palestine. (photo credit: UNITED NATIONS)
Brazilian diplomat Oswaldo Aranha was highly instrumental in the UN General Assembly’s approval of the partition of Palestine.
(photo credit: UNITED NATIONS)
In the week that has marked the anniversary of the historical adoption of the United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine, I have the honor to remember a Brazilian diplomat who played a crucial role in the creation of the State of Israel: Oswaldo Aranha, who presided over the United Nations General Assembly meeting held on November 29, 1947. More than coordinating that international body in a historical moment, Aranha supported and steadily negotiated to reach a majority in favor of the resolution that partitioned the British Mandate of Palestine.
We’re deeply honored to know that a Brazilian statesman with the character and moral fiber of Aranha played a key role in the process that allowed the Jewish people to make their dream of establishing a national state come true. Throughout their lives, many Israelis watch, from time to time, the grainy black-and-white footage of the votes being counted at the UN – and Oswaldo Aranha is at the head of the session, the one who declares that “the resolution has passed.” What is less well-known is the fact that Aranha was highly instrumental in the assembly’s approval of the partition of Palestine, insofar as he was able to postpone the voting by two days.
A skillful diplomat, Aranha saw that the partition would not obtain the necessary two-thirds of the votes on time and convinced allies to lengthen their speeches in order to prevent the vote from being taken that day. Aranha then was able to call for the decision to be postponed – and as the next day was a holiday in the United States, his move bought the time needed to get the additional votes. For his efforts at the UN and his strategic vision, Aranha was among the nominees for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1948.
In the history of 20th century Brazil, Aranha also plays an oversized role as one of the most important statesmen that helped shape our own nation. Between the 1930s and 1950s he served as justice and interior affairs minister, ambassador to the United States and foreign affairs, finance and agriculture minister. He also had an important part in at least two other moments that helped tie the history of Brazil with that of Israel.
In the internal disputes within the Brazilian government during the Second World War, Aranha was crucial in pushing for Brazil to join on the side of the Allies in the fight against Nazism and Fascism in Europe. He successfully championed for Brazil to become the only South American country to send troops abroad during the war: 25,000 Brazilians, including Jewish Brazilian soldiers, fought in Italy and saw heavy combat along the arduous Gothic Line and in the 1945 final offensive. Hundreds of young Brazilians made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom fighting alongside the Allied Forces, and Aranha’s own son, also named Oswaldo, was among those who joined the Brazilian Expeditionary Force in Europe.
JEWS CELEBRATE in the streets of Tel Aviv moments after the United Nations voted on November 29, 1947 to partition Palestine into two states. (credit: REUTERS) JEWS CELEBRATE in the streets of Tel Aviv moments after the United Nations voted on November 29, 1947 to partition Palestine into two states. (credit: REUTERS)
As was recently highlighted by researcher Moshe Waldman in a lecture I attended at the Brazilian Cultural Center in Tel Aviv, Aranha might also be partly responsible for making the strict immigration laws that were established in many countries in the 1930s a little less rigid in the case of Brazil. This change in policy in turn might have led to more Jewish immigrants being able to reach South America. Brazil is now home to more than 110,000 Brazilian Jews, the tenth largest Jewish community in the world.
His fame even entered the culinary culture of Brazil, as he lends his name to a classic recipe: filet Oswaldo Aranha is a well-known dish in Rio de Janeiro, paying homage to the fact that the diplomat would order it frequently at his favorite restaurant. Its preparation involves a pan-seared filet mignon with a whole head of garlic chopped into fine slices and fried in olive oil placed on top of the steak. I invite you to try it one day when visiting Brazil.
If you want to make a much shorter trip, you can pay a visit to the streets named in honor of Oswaldo Aranha in Tel Aviv and in Beersheba, or the Oswaldo Aranha Square located near Mamilla Pool in Jerusalem. An important piece of Israeli history is also housed at Kibbutz Bror Hayil in southern Israel, where an exhibit displays the original gavel used by Oswaldo Aranha when he presided over the decisive 1947 vote at the UN.
Seventy-four years ago, that watershed moment in history helped establish strong ties between Brazil and Israel. We are proud to say that this is a partnership that continues growing stronger to this very day.
The writer is the ambassador of Brazil to Israel. A four-star General of the Brazilian Army, he holds a PhD in Strategic Planning and, among other previous roles, was the military counselor of the Brazilian Mission to the United Nations.


Tags United Nations brazil Partition Plan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The rabbinate must be reformed to be more welcoming - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel’s leaders are playing politics with Omicron - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Beauty and the BDS beast

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Israel must work with the White House, but prepared to say 'no' - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Health minister’s woke agenda isn’t about the pandemic - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
5

Mars Curiosity rover captures rare and stunning panorama

Mars screenshot from Celestia 3D astronomy program.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by