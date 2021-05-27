The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Come into money? Don’t let it go to your head - opinion

If you come into a lot of money, take a deep breath and wait a few months before making any financial decisions. Sit down and list the things that you would like to accomplish with the money.

By AARON KATSMAN  
MAY 27, 2021 21:09
Calculating taxes (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Calculating taxes
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Humility is the true key to success. Successful people lose their way at times. They often embrace and overindulge from the fruits of success. Humility halts this arrogance and self-indulging trap. Humble people share the credit and wealth, remaining focused and hungry to continue the journey of success.” Rick Pitino
Earlier in the week there was a single winner in the Israeli lottery who took home approximately NIS 48 million after tax. The unidentified winner said he plans on quitting his job, buying apartments for his children and going on a trip with his wife. I am not here to judge anyone but I wish them well, and hope they don’t have the same issues of many lottery winners who have no real plan and end up blowing through the money.
In this week’s Torah portion, Bahalotecha, we read about the command to light the menorah. The Lord spoke to Moses, saying: “Speak to Aharon and say to him, ‘When you light the lamps, the seven lamps shall cast their light toward the face of the menorah.’ Aharon did so; he lit the lamps toward the face of the menorah, as the Lord had commanded Moses” (Bamidbar 8:1-3). On this verse Rashi comments, “This shows Aharon’s virtue that he did not change from God’s command.”
As I have written in the past, the question is if God commands someone to do something it goes without saying that they will fulfill the command as received, without making any changes. What makes what Aharon did so special? The Sefat Emet suggests that the praise of “he did not change” refers to the enthusiasm and love for which Aharon performed in carrying out the command on a daily basis. After all, we all know that when something becomes part of the routine, we tend to go through the motions. Not Aharon, he showed the same excitement as if it was the very first time he lit the menorah.
Another answer is given by Rabbi Meir of Premishlan. He says that the verse “he did not change” is a tribute to Aharon’s humility. He never let his position change his personality. He was the high priest; his daily job included the most holy work in the Mishkan (portable sanctuary). Nonetheless he stayed as authentically true to himself and as grounded as ever. He didn’t allow his success to go to his head, hence Rashi’s explanation “he did not change.”

Level head

I recently spoke with a woman who came into a very large inheritance. She has a large family and wanted to help out each child with buying an apartment. Not buying them an apartment, rather, helping with part of the down payment. As is often the case some cousins and nephews surfaced with business ideas that they wanted her to help fund. After never receiving a call from the bank she suddenly felt like she was the client of the month with all the attention she received. She told me that she feels that since she now is considered ‘rich’ she is treated differently and more important than she was prior to receiving her inheritance. She called me for advice. She was well aware of what was happening and didn’t want to change. She was very down to earth and said that she still wants to ingrain in her children the value of hard work, and doesn’t want to give them everything they ask for. She doesn’t want to fund crazy business ideas, and she just wanted to continue living her life as it was before she inherited the money.

What can be done?

If you come into a lot of money, take a deep breath and wait a few months before making any financial decisions. Sit down with a pen and paper and list the things that you would like to accomplish with the money. After a month or two do the same exercise and see if there were any changes. Then you may want to sit with a financial adviser to discuss these goals. The financial professional will have experience with these issues and can help keep you grounded and focused on what to do with the money.
Don’t forget charity. From all my experience in the financial industry the best way to stay grounded is by giving charity. In an article for Chabad.org about the greatness of giving charity, Malkie Janowski writes: “The majority of people spend most of their day toiling to earn money, in order to maintain or better their standard of living. When a person sets aside a portion of that money, and gives it away to charity, he is not sanctifying merely his food, or some other possession, or his mental capabilities; he is giving up something in which he invested his whole self for God’s sake. That’s an unbelievable feat, and that’s what you accomplish every time you give tzedakah (charity).”
Be like Aharon the priest. Don’t let sudden wealth change you.
The information contained in this article reflects the opinion of the author and not necessarily the opinion of Portfolio Resources Group, Inc. or its affiliates.

Aaron Katsman is the author of Retirement GPS: How to Navigate Your Way to A Secure Financial Future with Global Investing. www.gpsinvestor.com; aaron@lighthousecapital.co.il


Tags finance Money lottery
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

UNRWA's director spoke truth that Israeli strikes were precise- editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
JOANNA LANDAU

Israel's battle of the narrative on social media - opinion

 By JOANNA LANDAU
Emily Schrader

The results of denying antisemitism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
David Klahr

Israel's Education Ministry, schools need to strengthen trust - opinion

 By DAVID KLAHR
Gershon Baskin

It's time for some hardcore realism on both sides: Israelis & Palestinians

 By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by