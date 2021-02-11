The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Considering conversion: From Texas church songs to Israel hassidic tunes

Any woman who doubts the possibility of making what might seem like an impossible journey should listen to Gayle Redlingshafer Berman’s rendition of Chabad melodies.

By BARBARA SOFER  
FEBRUARY 11, 2021 15:53
BY THE time Gayle Redlingshafer Berman met her husband-to-be, she was Minister of Music at Colonial Hills Methodist Church in San Antonio, Texas. (photo credit: Courtesy)
BY THE time Gayle Redlingshafer Berman met her husband-to-be, she was Minister of Music at Colonial Hills Methodist Church in San Antonio, Texas.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
 She used to be the minister of song in a Texas megachurch, but now she’s an aficionado of hassidic melodies in Israel.
I’m thinking of this remarkable story as the women of the Chabad movement mark the 33rd anniversary of the death of Rebbetzin Chaya Mushka Schneerson, in a program organized by Chabad Talbiyeh.
Instead of still one more Zoom lecture, this event is a rousing, worldwide farbrengen: a night of nostalgic stories, Torah talk and vocal music for women only by women only, singing in Australia, the United States, the Ukraine and, of course, Israel. (Have I mentioned how much I dislike programs for women dominated by lecturing men?)
Mrs. Schneerson from President Street was the middle daughter of Rebbe Yosef Yitzchak, (known as “the Frierdiker”) and Rebbetzin Nechama Dina Schneersohn and the wife of the seventh and last Chabad Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson. Hers was reputedly the voice that convinced her husband to take over her father’s mission.
She had a powerful impact on Chabad and was an empowering influence for women emissaries, who became full partners in the movement’s prodigious outreach, building Jewish outposts in the most unlikely locations.
“Unlikely” is also a good word to describe Gayle Redlingshafer Berman, the operatic singer who, with two of her students, set the tone of the program with the early Chabad melody for “Ach Leilokim,” a meditation from Psalm 62, elevating the daily humdrum to a spiritual realm.
GAYLE REDLINGSHAFER was born on a 250-hectare (618-acre) farm in Illinois. Her family descended from signatories of the American Constitution and soldiers in the Revolutionary War.
Gifted with an extraordinary voice, she sang to her horse, Star, as she rode through the cornfields and beyond the pigpens. At church, she was a star in the choir. By high school she was already filling in for the organist.
Music and religion coexist for her, and by the time she met her husband-to-be she was minister of music at Colonial Hills Methodist Church in San Antonio, Texas.
That meant that she was in charge of three services every Sunday morning, 12 choirs, three major works with orchestra every year, a youth musical she took on tour and two children’s musicals. That was in addition to singing professionally and teaching voice at a local university.
A friend introduced the busy choirmaster to Harold Berman, a musician performing in the United States Air Force Band.
Almost immediately the two music-makers were hearing wedding bells. Berman, a Jew who, growing up attended the Temple of Religious Judaism in Monroe, New York, didn’t think their religious differences “would be much of an issue.” Gayle didn’t see “religion getting in the way” of their love. They agreed to respect each other’s beliefs and that they wouldn’t put up a Christmas tree.
Their decision to wed despite the religious differences placed them among the majority. More than half the Jews in the Diaspora marry non-Jews.
For the first decade of their marriage their duet was largely harmonious, indeed without religious cacophony. Staccato notes were introduced with their rethinking an earlier decision not to bring up children.
THE BERMANS’ exigent journey to Orthodox Judaism and family life in Israel – they live with their children in the Gush Etzion town of Efrat – is chronicled in their book Doublelife, written as letters sharing their fears and frustrations, hopes and happiness. And yes, Chabad played a positive role in welcoming them and setting them toward observant Jewish life.
But the Bermans have gone beyond living their own devoted Orthodox lives, to gently advocating for conversion. They recently shared the downs and ups of their own experience in a three-part motivational seminar for an Orthodox organization with the inspired name “Route 613, your route to gerut [conversion].”
Orthodox Jewry has a reputation for being the least welcoming stream of Judaism toward converts. Beyond the required turning away three times of anyone who wishes to convert, clerical and community cold shoulders are equally discouraging.
Rabbi Maury Kelman, a lawyer and the volunteer director of Route 613, says that attitude is changing. “The reality is that most Jews outside of Israel intermarry. There are no barriers. No one is forced to seek conversion these days, and only a small percentage of non-Jewish partners of interfaith marriages convert. The necessary sincerity isn’t in doubt when they come to us.”
His organization’s website has a friendly but no-nonsense home page: no sugarcoating of the demanding process. The online program includes an intensive and comprehensive educational program and demands eventual commitment to a halachic lifestyle.
Although Kelman lives in Jerusalem, most of the hundreds of students are from the tristate area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. A growing number are in Israel, as well as China, Zimbabwe and Albania.
“We don’t do the actual conversion, but we make sure our students are fully prepared wherever they are,” says Kelman.
He invited Gayle and Harold Berman to share their experience. They describe the “time bombs,” friction points with the potential to set off an explosion. As members of the couple – this always involves both husband and wife – move at different paces as they embrace Orthodox Judaism, deeper conflicts may be hiding beneath seemingly benign arguments.
For instance, Gayle was insulted when Harold pushed aside her American classic milk and butter-laced mashed potatoes because he’d decided to stop eating milk and meat together and was embarrassed to tell her.
On her own journey, she became increasingly impatient with the minimalist Jewish practice she observed in her new community. At a Rosh Hashanah service she’s frustrated at the gossiping while she’s struggling to hear the cantor.
“I keep hearing about the Jewish community’s concern over intermarriage. How am I supposed to take their concern seriously when so many Jews don’t take Judaism seriously?” she asks.
With perseverance they found the “pockets of positivity” that kept them going forward.
“We’re having a very warm and enthusiastic response to the Bermans’ sharing their candid story of changing a family of two faiths to one fulfilling one,” says Kelman. “They’re also a reminder that people can consider conversion at any stage in their marriages.”
The overwhelming majority of those seeking conversion are women. Any woman who doubts the possibility of making what might seem like an impossible journey should listen to Gayle Redlingshafer Berman’s rendition of Chabad melodies. It’s guaranteed to melt your heart and lift your soul to the heavenly spheres. 
The writer is the Israel director of public relations at Hadassah, the Women’s Zionist Organization of America. Her latest book is A Daughter of Many Mothers.


Tags Chabad Judaism conversion church texas
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The US, Israel must stay tough on Iran - comment

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin

The International Criminal Court can save Israel from itself - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Kenneth Lasson

How did Abraham Lincoln view religion, Jews? - opinion

 By KENNETH LASSON
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Ori Wertman

Labor Party under Michaeli represents Israel's extreme Left - opinion

 By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Iran cleric: People who get COVID vaccine have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by