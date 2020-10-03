The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Coronavirus is the great equalizer, but it's not enough

Israel’s adversaries are watching as the country constantly fails to grasp the health crisis and health restrictions and regulations swing back and forth.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
OCTOBER 3, 2020 22:15
Coronavirus face masks in the pattern of the Israeli flag (photo credit: NINA BRODER)
Coronavirus face masks in the pattern of the Israeli flag
(photo credit: NINA BRODER)
Coronavirus is the great equalizer. It does not distinguish between wealth, race, gender, sex or any of society’s other great dividers.
The best example for this was highlighted with Friday morning’s stunning news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had both been infected by the virus.
There is definitely irony in hearing that the man who had long dismissed the virus as a mild affliction has now been forced to hospitalize because of the same virus.
But that is not for now.
Now is the time to send best wishes and prayers for the president’s full recovery from this dastardly virus.
And while this is true for everyone who is sick, when the president of the US is hospitalized and potentially incapacitated, that is a matter of national and international security. First and foremost, it applies to the US, but it also applies to the rest of the world, especially in volatile regions like the Middle East.
What is happening right now in Israel, where world records in infections and fatalities per capita are being broken with worrying regularity is no less a national security challenge for the country than Trump’s illness is for the US.
Israel’s adversaries are watching as the country constantly fails to grasp the health crisis and health restrictions and regulations swing back and forth. They surely wonder whether the country is as strong and resilient as they had assumed it to be.
And there are problems in the way the situation continues to be managed. One example was the announcement by Public Health Director Prof. Sharon Alroy-Preis on Thursday that the government’s decision to extend restrictions to departing flights through October 14 was made to create equality. It was difficult, she said, to tell Israelis not to travel more than a kilometer from their home when “someone who has money, can buy a plane ticket and travel somewhere else.”
That comment was indeed strange.
Yes, the virus is, as mentioned, the great equalizer, but what sense does it make for the entire country to be prevented from flying abroad because there are others who cannot afford to do so? Sadly, that is the case every day even without a raging virus, and based on this logic, nobody should ever be allowed to fly abroad if there are others who don’t possess the means to do so.
And this is far from the only example. The entire lockdown in which Israel currently finds itself stems from the government’s failure weeks ago to lock down the areas with the highest infection levels.
This should have applied to ultra-Orthodox areas and communities that are now responsible for 40 percent of all infections, proportionately four times the size of the sector among the population.
Coronavirus commissioner Ronni Gamzu’s “traffic light” plan was supposed to isolate areas according to infection rates. If an area is red, it locks down, but if a nearby population center is green, it remains open.
The government, under pressure from Haredi politicians such as Shas leader Aryeh Deri and UTJ head Ya’acov Litzman failed to implement the plan and instead led us to where we are today – a nationwide lockdown.
All this makes little sense, but if equality is needed, there are other ways for the government to start attempting to create such a culture in Israel. One example concerns military service.
For more than two years, the government has failed to pass a new bill for the IDF draft. Now would be an ideal time to enact a law that requires haredi men to begin enlisting in the military just like their secular and national-religious countrymen.
If everyone needs to shoulder the burden of the lockdown, then it makes perfect sense that everyone also carry the national burden of service in the IDF, something that the haredim have historically evaded since Israel’s founding in 1948.
And just as the entire country remains in lockdown because of a high infection rate that primarily pervades the haredi sector, so too should the haredim start to properly deliver their portion of the national burden in military service, taxes, and other national obligations.
Coronavirus is the great equalizer, but to create proper equality in Israel, systemic change is a must. Now is the time to begin.


Tags haredim Donald Trump Equality Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus is the great equalizer, but it's not enough By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel's pitiful politics amid the coronavirus pandemic By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Solidarity during a corona-era Sukkot By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Four essential steps that need to be taken immediately to fight the virus By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Translating the Trump-Biden travesty into Hebrew By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
4 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by