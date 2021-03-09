The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Crouchbase: Helping Israeli unicorn start-ups stay couch-based

Couchbase provides an enterprise-class, multicloud to edge database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform.

By ARIEL SHAPIRA  
MARCH 9, 2021 20:53
LIOR TAGOR, General Manager and CIS at Couchbase. (photo credit: Courtesy)
LIOR TAGOR, General Manager and CIS at Couchbase.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
 Announcing the arrival of the Couchbase academy to Israel. Couchbase simplifies the transition from mainframe and relational databases.
If there is one thing that the Start-up Nation knows all too well, it is the value of development teams. Of course, every team member outside of production is also vital in their own unique way, but the developers are the cooks in the kitchen. Much like actual cooks, they often have far too much to juggle while under constant pressure. The slightest of mishaps and distractions lead to delays that quickly get overwhelming. This is especially the case when they are expected to create the next unicorn service, using legacy technologies that aren’t suited to the tasks at hand. When it comes time to undergo digital transformations, new challenges come about which further complicate matters for developers.
These days, San Francisco-based Couchbase is expanding its business in Israel dramatically in response to growth in demand from the scale-up nation. Couchbase provides an enterprise-class, multicloud to edge database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. Outside of Israel the company is headquartered in California, and has offices in India and the United Kingdom.
Couchbase was founded in 2011 following a merger of two popular “NoSQL companies,” Membase and CouchOne. It is built on open standards, combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, to simplify the transition from mainframe and relational databases for developers. It offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. As a distributed cloud-native database, Couchbase runs in modern dynamic environments and on any cloud, either customer-managed or fully managed as-a-service.
Couchbase also has the Couchbase Academy which is also available for Israeli developers. It provides extensive hands-on learning experiences to help other roles within product teams implement Couchbase products quickly and effectively. 
The company recently announced two new certification programs: the Couchbase Associate Architect Certification program, and Couchbase Professional Administrator Certification. The architect program is designed to support application and solutions architects looking at how best to align individual development projects to overarching business goals. The administrator program, a prerequisite to the Expert level course, is considered the baseline for Couchbase administrators in business environments.
Hundreds of companies worldwide use Couchbase’s data platform for their interactive web, mobile, and IoT (Internet of Things) applications, among them are top companies that run their R&D locally: Viber, Amdocs, and others.
With increased usage of digital devices comes increased flow of data handled by applications. The nature of that data frequently changes. Teams can use the service to extract information such as detailed user activities, promotions management for the storage of various user preferences and much more. Couchbase works very well for high load reads and writes, offering excellent built-in caching, and a solid scale up and scale down model. 


Tags business technology start-up
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Saluting volunteers helping save Israel's beaches from oil spill

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Why is Int'l Women's Day important in Israel?

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove

Is it possible to choose between 'Jewishness' and Israel?

 By ELLIOT COSGROVE
Aliza Lavie

Jewish conversion law aside, we need to respect each other first

 By ALIZA LAVIE
Victoria Coates

Two major figures in Arab world visit Israel as the Middle East changes

 By VICTORIA COATES

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
5

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by