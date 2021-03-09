Crouchbase: Helping Israeli unicorn start-ups stay couch-based

If there is one thing that the Start-up Nation knows all too well, it is the value of development teams. Of course, every team member outside of production is also vital in their own unique way, but the developers are the cooks in the kitchen. Much like actual cooks, they often have far too much to juggle while under constant pressure. The slightest of mishaps and distractions lead to delays that quickly get overwhelming. This is especially the case when they are expected to create the next unicorn service, using legacy technologies that aren’t suited to the tasks at hand. When it comes time to undergo digital transformations, new challenges come about which further complicate matters for developers.

These days, San Francisco-based Couchbase is expanding its business in Israel dramatically in response to growth in demand from the scale-up nation. Couchbase provides an enterprise-class, multicloud to edge database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. Outside of Israel the company is headquartered in California, and has offices in India and the United Kingdom.

Couchbase was founded in 2011 following a merger of two popular “NoSQL companies,” Membase and CouchOne. It is built on open standards, combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, to simplify the transition from mainframe and relational databases for developers. It offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. As a distributed cloud-native database, Couchbase runs in modern dynamic environments and on any cloud, either customer-managed or fully managed as-a-service.

Couchbase also has the Couchbase Academy which is also available for Israeli developers. It provides extensive hands-on learning experiences to help other roles within product teams implement Couchbase products quickly and effectively.

The company recently announced two new certification programs: the Couchbase Associate Architect Certification program, and Couchbase Professional Administrator Certification. The architect program is designed to support application and solutions architects looking at how best to align individual development projects to overarching business goals. The administrator program, a prerequisite to the Expert level course, is considered the baseline for Couchbase administrators in business environments.

Hundreds of companies worldwide use Couchbase’s data platform for their interactive web, mobile, and IoT (Internet of Things) applications, among them are top companies that run their R&D locally: Viber, Amdocs, and others.

With increased usage of digital devices comes increased flow of data handled by applications. The nature of that data frequently changes. Teams can use the service to extract information such as detailed user activities, promotions management for the storage of various user preferences and much more. Couchbase works very well for high load reads and writes, offering excellent built-in caching, and a solid scale up and scale down model.

