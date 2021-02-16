The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Daily Blood Libel: Jews won’t vaccinate Palestinians – NOT! - opinion

To medieval Jesus-loving Christians, we were Christ-killers. And now, Jews cause natural disasters, too – from outer space no less.

By GIL TROY  
FEBRUARY 16, 2021 21:57
PALESTINIAN HEALTH WORKERS at a hospital in Nablus, where health workers were vaccinated against the coronavirus disease, after the delivery of vaccine doses from Israel earlier this month. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
PALESTINIAN HEALTH WORKERS at a hospital in Nablus, where health workers were vaccinated against the coronavirus disease, after the delivery of vaccine doses from Israel earlier this month.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
 It’s time to play that ancient game so many peoples have mastered over the millennia. It’s the Daily Blood Libel! Yes, the Daily Blood Libel takes the day’s trendiest outrage – or any random problem – and blames it on the Jews, or on Israel as the collective Jew.
The game requires leaps of logic, torturous mental gymnastics and a burning hatred for all things Jewish. Yet it’s been fun for all ages, throughout the ages, as people compete to bash that pesky people, the Jews, or their “s****y little country,” Israel.
Consider these last 12 months. COVID-19 strikes – and the Covid-48 meme emerges, 1948 being the year Israel was established. Far Left and far Right decide that “the Jews” are spreading the disease or profiting from it – turning little Israel’s being in the forefront of the medical fight from an asset into a liability.
Then, in May, racist cops murder George Floyd. Even as hundreds of thousands of Americans Jews march with Black Lives Matters, some BLM radicals blame the “deadly exchange” between the IDF and “the police.” Voila! Israeli army training becomes responsible for American police brutality.
It doesn’t matter that the IDF doesn’t use the knee-to-neck maneuver, or that the training missions mostly concern counterterrorism. It doesn’t matter that American racism predated Israel’s founding by centuries, and bullies don’t need training in thuggery. Facts don’t count in this game. The blood-libeling imperative kicks in; Israel, the ADL, the Jews must be targeted.
In November, lunacy from the Right competes with lunacy from the Left, as Georgia voters elect a wackadoodle to Congress who links the Jews to space lasers that ignite forest fires.
It’s amazing. To medieval Jesus-loving Christians, we were Christ-killers. To bourgeois Marxist-hating Europeans, we were Communists, while proletarian Communists called us Rothschilds. To some anti-apartheid activists in the 1980s, little Israel was South Africa’s biggest backer. And now, Jews cause natural disasters, too – from outer space no less.
PREDICTABLY, TODAY, with the question “to vaccinate, or not to vaccinate” dominating, those most plastic of hatreds, Jew-hatred and Zionophobia, get form-fitted to the latest headlines. So Israel is “racist” for failing to vaccinate “the Palestinians.”
How can we discount this new big lie, this latest blood libel?
First, Israel is vaccinating millions of Palestinians – all Israeli-Arabs, as well as east Jerusalem Palestinians. The question stumbles into a compelling theoretical mystery – namely: what are Israel’s responsibilities to the Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza?
Second, nations, by definition, define some people as “in” and others as “out.” Countries are making all kinds of random distinctions about who gets vaccinated when, based on age, profession and, yes, which polity and sub-sub-polity you belong to. America’s Canadian neighbors are in trouble because their prime minister bungled the vaccine launch. Are any Americans saying, “I’ll wait, please share my vaccine with our nice northern neighbors”?
Within America, my sister-in-law’s Herculean efforts secured a vaccination appointment for my 91-year-old father three weeks ago, 20 minutes from his house, in Lanham, Maryland. Within two hours, it was canceled. Why? He lives in Montgomery County, and Lanham is in Prince George’s County. Apparently, Marylanders are “county-ists.”
When I mocked this absurdity on Facebook, one “friend” responded indignantly that PG County had experienced shortages; why help outsiders? My father is merely a fellow American citizen and Maryland taxpayer.
In short, we organize the world politically around all kinds of distinctions, some meaningful, others not. Perhaps we should reverse the question: which Israelis, whom so many Palestinians have targeted for so long, should have waited, deferring to Palestinians across what Palestinians themselves want to be their border?
If said Palestinian line-jumper happens to be the male Arab nurse who vaccinated me – whom I just called a nurse! – I would say “absolutely”: he’s a medical professional within our sovereign borders. But do Israelis have a greater obligation to West Bankers than PGites have to Montgomericans?
Third, the Oslo Accords designate health as the Palestinian Authority’s responsibility – see Article VI of the original agreement and Article IV, Appendix 1, Article 17, which says “the Palestinian Side” handles vaccinations. Characteristically, the PA first rejected Israel’s help in securing vaccines – it ordered vaccines from the Russians. But, just as typically, when this new blood libel emerged, suddenly Palestinians started complaining about Israeli “racism” and “war crimes.”
As usual, reality is more complex. The New York Times recently reported that “the Palestinian Authority officially launched a vaccination campaign by giving frontline medical workers doses received from Israel.” Ultimately, Israelis understand that borders are imagined. True, you take care of your people first. But taking care of your people entails cooperating with your neighbors on pandemics, pollution and other phenomena that mock human borders. And taking care of your people in a democracy like Israel includes taking care of your soul and not leaving others to languish, no matter how many rockets and lies their extremists may launch against you.
Israel, like all countries, isn’t perfect. And Jews, like all peoples, are not perfect. But we’re perfectly fine scapegoats. At least the Daily Blood Libel performs a fabulous public service. Amid this great polarization, the far Left and the far Right keep cooking up conspiracies theories and crackpot charges to make against the Jews – and Israel. So hats off to Israel and the Jews! We’re offering a soothing, familiar target, uniting extremists in a shared irrational hatred when they play the Daily Blood Libel game.
The writer is a distinguished scholar of North American history at McGill University and the author of nine books on American history and three on Zionism. His book Never Alone: Prison, Politics and My People, coauthored with Natan Sharansky, was just published by PublicAffairs of Hachette.


Tags Palestinians Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The cleansing snow comes to Jerusalem at the perfect time

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Election blues: What is in store this time around?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Aliza Lavie

Women are a majority in the public, a minority in the Knesset - opinion

 By ALIZA LAVIE
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Amotz Asa-El

George Shultz, Shlomo Hillel: A tale of unsung heroes

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
2

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Iran's use of ‘electric shocks’ on gay children is torture, says UN report

A prison guard stands along a corridor in Tehran's Evin prison June 13, 2006.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by