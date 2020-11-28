The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Docaviv: How to convey the art of dance through cinema

‘Cunningham’: From movement to movie

By ORI J. LENKINSKI  
NOVEMBER 28, 2020 23:02
‘Cunningham’: From movement to movie (photo credit: Courtesy)
‘Cunningham’: From movement to movie
(photo credit: Courtesy)
For the past nine months, with live performance lingering in the distant future, dance companies have struggled to find a path forward. With no certainties as to when or where audiences will be able to gather, the drive to translate live performance into digital engagements has increased exponentially. The trouble is, few know how to convey the art of dance through cinema.
This question, though new to many, has been the guiding force behind film director Alla Kovgan’s work for two decades, whose film Cunningham will be screened as part of the Docaviv Galilee Festival in Ma’alot-Tarshiha next week. Inspired by the work of prolific American choreographer Merce Cunningham, the film presents excerpts from three decades of creations in vivid, breathtaking live-action sequences interwoven with entrancing archival footage from Cunningham’s company’s early days.
“I’ve been interested in cinema and dance collaborations from the late 1990s,” says Kovgan via Zoom. Sitting in her apartment in Harlem, Kovgan, 47, speaks easily and with great interest of the decade she devoted to researching and capturing the essence of Cunningham. “I’ve been following all kinds of developments in cinema technology. When Pina [directed by Wim Wenders] came out, I could see something different being done with 3D technology. But if you asked me, 10 years prior to making it, if I would ever make a film about Merce Cunningham I would have said, ‘no way.’ He’s the kind of choreographer who has 16 dancers going in different directions and he doesn’t lend himself to cinema organically.”
In 2009, the Merce Cunningham Dance Company revealed the Legacy Plan, sending shock waves through the international dance community. Prior to his death in 2009, Cunningham meticulously laid out a blueprint for his company’s future, one in which he would no longer be present. The plan centered around a two-year world tour, making stops in cities all over the globe and culminating in a final performance in New York. After said show, the company would be disbanded. In addition, an enormous effort was made to archive all of the works, past and present, so as to preserve them.
“I was watching the last performances at the Brooklyn Academy of Music and it really hit me. I thought Merce and 3D could work. I wanted to tell some story of Merce’s, through his work; to translate his choreographic ideas into cinema with a capital c. It’s not about capturing dance, it was about understanding the ideas behind the work and finding a way to translate them.”
Kovgan decided to focus on the period between 1942, three years after Cunningham moved to New York City to join the Martha Graham Company, to 1972, when his company was already a staple among the American dance elite. Kovgan enlisted the expertise of former iconic company members Robert Swinston and Jennifer Goggans to comb through 80 creations made by Cunningham in that three-decade window. “In the end, we picked 14 works, most of which are iconic works, collaborations with Robert Rauschenberg, Jasper Johns or Andy Warhol,” explains Kovgan.
Then, she set about understanding where Cunningham’s mind was when he made these works. Cunningham was known for his pure physicality, unencumbered by narrative or emotional content. The body spoke. All one needed was to come and watch to understand the work.
“We identified Merce’s ideas behind his pieces. For example, Winter Branch is about falling. Crises is about togetherness. I wanted to think about these ideas in cinema terms. If the dance is based on falling, how would cinema think about falling? In cinema you don’t have to fall, I can choreograph my camera so that you feel the sense of falling. So we had to think about the locations for shooting the live actions sections very carefully. There are no locations that are accidental. For falling, we put the dancers on a rooftop. If the concept was layering, we put them in woods.”
Throughout the process, Kovgan strove to engage as honestly as she could with Cunningham. She did not intend to make a biopic about him or get to know his personal life.
“I could not be in service to him. I am an artist making my own creation and, as such, I needed to be in a type of dialogue with him and his work. The vision I had in the beginning stayed with me the whole time. I knew I was making a 3D film, telling Merce’s story through his work. All the archive footage was meant to give insights to his background, to engage the audience and give them enough to engage with the work. I wanted this film to be for everyone,” she says. She recalls a screening done early on for 10-year-olds, a successful and memorable milestones in the process.
Currently, Kovgan is pushing the presence of dance in film further with a fiction set in Korea. In fact, she was in the midst of writing the script when she attended those final Cunningham performances in New York. Now, with Cunningham sweeping through film festivals around the world, she has returned to that project.
“We need to have more dancers in fiction cinema. Cinema is best at action and images. It’s not talking theater or a radio show. Cinema is a mythological medium; making images and transcending action.”  
For more information, visit www.docaviv.co.il.


Tags dance film film festival
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gantz needs to bring the Israeli government to an end By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel is no monarchy, and Netanyahu is no king By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Coronavirus and culture shock By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A new exhibit uses George Floyd to universalize the Holocaust By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Stop the Pollard festival By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Women take spy world by storm
President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines speaks at his transition headquarters in the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, US, November 24, 2020
5 Iran has a new warship packed with drones and missiles
Iranian Navy ships on a training exercise

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by