The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Don’t pass over a coronavirus support grant - comment

As we head toward the season of our freedom from bondage in Egypt, perhaps there is also freedom from coronavirus is in the offing.

By LEON HARRIS  
MARCH 25, 2021 21:22
This minimarket in Tel Aviv could be affected if a Knesset bill aimed at shutting down small businesses on Shabbat becomes law (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
This minimarket in Tel Aviv could be affected if a Knesset bill aimed at shutting down small businesses on Shabbat becomes law
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
As we head toward the season of our freedom from bondage in Egypt, perhaps there is also freedom from coronavirus is in the offing. But in some sectors the price in lost earnings is heavy. What are the current grants for businesses from the government? The following is a brief update:
Social grants
Social grants of up to NIS 15,000 are paid every two months to freelancers and company main shareholders if revenues dropped at least 40% in the two month period reported on compared with a year earlier, and taxable income in 2018 or 2019 did not exceed NIS 651,600. The grants are assessable to income tax, not national insurance nor VAT.
Fixed cost participation grants
For freelancers, companies, partnerships and not-for-profit bodies, if annual revenues were up to NIS 300,000 but declined 25% in a bimonthly reporting period compared with a year earlier, bimonthly fixed cost participation grants of NIS 3,000-6,000 are possible.
If annual revenues were in the range NIS 300,000-400 million but declined 25%-60% in a bimonthly reporting period compared with a year earlier, grants of NIS 6,000-500,000 are possible according to a formula.
These fixed cost participation grants are assessable to income tax and national insurance, not VAT.
Ongoing impact (pegiah memuschet) assistance
If annual revenues did not exceed NIS 300,000 but declined 25%-60%, additional “ongoing impact grants” of up to NIS 9,000 are available,
If annual revenues were in the range NIS 300 thousand and the business received at least three bimonthly fixed asset participation grants, the ongoing impact grants may range up to NIS 50,000 according to a formula.
These grants are assessable to income tax and national insurance, not VAT.
City tax (Arnona) discount
A city tax discount of up to 100% for recipients of fixed cost participation grants is possible if revenues have declined by 25%.
Job grants
Job creation grants are no longer available. Job preservation grants of up to NIS 5,000 per relevant employee in September-October 2020 can be claimed by June 30, based on a formula reflecting revenue decline, business size and the number of employees.
Claim deadlines
Various claim deadlines apply to each business grant – typically 3.5 months after the end of each bimonthly reporting period. And no claims are currently permitted after mid-June regarding periods up to the end of February. After that, new legislation will generally be needed.
Tax reporting
The Israeli Tax Authority pays most of the grants, but apparently lacks the authority to insert those numbers directly into taxpayers’ tax returns. Instead, the ITA is expected to provide the information to taxpayers who should then enter it themselves in their tax return.
If it turns out grants have been overpaid, based on reported results, the ITA is expected to add the difference to your tax bill. And if grants have been underpaid, the ITA is supposed to pay the balance of grants due. This is according to an announcement of the Israeli CPA Institute on March 18, based on Economic Program legislation passed by the Knesset the day before.
What about would-be employees?
The National Insurance Institute pays unemployment pay to employees aged under 67 who are dismissed or laid off without pay.
The NII also pays people back-to-work grants if they resume work in the period November 2020-April 2021. You can return to the same employer or work a different one. You may even make more in total than unemployment pay. The grants can continue for up to four months, but not after July 31. The monthly grant amount can range up to NIS 5,200.
For example, you used to have gross pay of NIS 10,000. Your unemployment pay was NIS 5,970 per month. You go back to work for NIS 7,000 per month (30% less than before). The monthly grant may be 30% of the unemployment pay paid to you, i.e. NIS 1,791. Total monthly gross income is now NIS 8,791 (=7,000 + 1.791). This figure of NIS 8,791 is less than the maximum salary plus grant of NIS 16,432.
Furthermore, anyone going back to work in February-April 2020 may receive a supplementary grant of NIS 1,500 or NIS 3,000. This is conditional on the person being unemployed between September 24, 2020, and January 31 and receiving 130 days unemployment pay in the period March 1, 2020, and March 3. For other detailed rules see the NII website in Hebrew or English.
Wishing all our readers a Happy Passover.
 
As always, consult experienced accountants/advisers in each country at an early stage in specific cases.

The writer is a certified public accountant and tax specialist at Harris Horoviz Consulting & Tax Ltd.


Tags Knesset business Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Passover message could bring together Israelis of all sectors

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Salem Alketbi

Coronavirus: Vaccine diplomacy battle between major powers - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Emily Schrader

Election reforms have increased representation but killed functionality - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Rights and wrongs abound in TV’s new political satirical comedy

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin

Elections over, time to rethink, reorganize, rebuild the Left - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

IDF accidentally reveals location of secret bases online

IDF OFFICERS examine a map of the Middle East.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by