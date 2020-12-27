The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Entering the third COVID-19 lockdown, it's time to reflect

Fighting COVID-19 is not a political issue. It is a public health issue.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
DECEMBER 27, 2020 21:43
Police officers enforcing third lockdown on inter-city roads (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Police officers enforcing third lockdown on inter-city roads
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
As the country begins its third closure, this is a time for reflection.
Unquestionably, we all face an extremely difficult period. Going on previous experience, the closure will help reduce the rate of COVID-19 infections and will save lives, but it comes at a very heavy social and economic price: Some small businesses will not survive a third lockdown that has come in such a short space of time; unemployment will rise; children will miss school learning time and the social interaction it brings; there will likely be another increase in mental health problems – which can be life threatening – and domestic violence.
It is important to take a deep breath and weather this storm together. There is a major difference between the closure that went into effect at 5 p.m. yesterday and the previous two lockdowns: This time, the closure comes alongside the nationwide vaccination program that has started with the elderly and the most vulnerable, and the uptake rates are impressive. The general public is waiting eagerly to be vaccinated. An end is in sight.
But in order for all this to work, every individual must do their bit. Instead of looking for a creative way to circumvent the closure regulations – even when they are frustrating – people must abide by the spirit of the rules as well as the ordinances themselves. This means not making exceptions – no parties to celebrate the New Year, no large weddings, no huge prayer gatherings and no giant demonstrations. However difficult, people must continue to wear masks, maintain social distancing rules and do everything to avoid becoming infected, or spreading infection.
It is unfortunate that we have reached this stage again. In part, it is because in the past, people did not take enough care to protect themselves and their loved ones. The scenes of people flocking to Dubai – some even holding weddings with large parties there – must be avoided. It is true that technically, there was no ban on this, but clearly, it was against the spirit of the idea of quarantine-free travel to the United Arab Emirates.
The new strain, the so-called British mutation, also means that extra care needs to be taken. It is no consolation that other countries around the world are in a similar situation and have imposed tight regulations over the Christian holiday season.
We can be thankful that Israel, despite its severe problems, has managed to purchase the necessary quantities of the vaccine. We can be proud of our public health services and the way the health funds have overcome the tremendous logistical challenges to begin efficiently providing vaccinations. Now is also a good time to applaud those medical teams that have consistently been on the frontlines.
It is too easy to stumble into despair and envisage only the bleak picture, especially when considering that the third closure coincides with the start of the countdown to the fourth elections within two years. Inevitably, the chaos caused by the pandemic will play a role in the campaigns of different parties.
We must remember that fighting COVID-19 is not a political issue. It is a public health issue. We’re in the same boat whether we like it or not – regardless of our religion, ethnicity and politics. We cannot let anybody drill a hole in that boat.
While it is legitimate to take the handling of the coronavirus crisis into account when deciding how to vote on election day, it is not legitimate to violate the coronavirus regulations because of a particular religious or political belief.
Israel, sadly, is no stranger to national emergencies, wars, and waves of terrorism. We have always pulled through with the help of a strong sense of solidarity. Kol Yisrael arevim zeh lazeh  – all Israel is responsible for each other – is a concept with deep biblical roots and is not just a slogan.
The COVID-19 vaccination could be the equivalent of the Iron Dome. It’s a game-changer, but people must still play their part – still rush into shelters when the siren sounds. Nothing is more precious than life itself. We must do everything we can to preserve it. Only with this sense of solidarity and a common goal can we hope to finally overcome this crisis.


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Entering the third COVID-19 lockdown, it's time to reflect

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Asher Fredman

UAE-Israel greentech cooperation shows tremendous potential

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: Time to heal a sick political system

 By LIAT COLLINS
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

The real reason behind Israel's elections: The role of Israel's courts

 By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Dov Lipman

Israeli leaders must plan for divide with diaspora elections will cause

 By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
3

New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
4

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
5

Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?

A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by