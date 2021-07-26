The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Ex-House speaker Paul Ryan could restore Republican Party sanity - opinion

Unlike Trump, Ryan has a keen understanding of constitutionality and the rules of Congress – assets for any president.

By JORDAN BARKIN  
JULY 26, 2021 22:02
FORMER US speaker of the House Paul Ryan speaks to the press in Washington, in 2017. (photo credit: AARON P. BERNSTEIN/ REUTERS)
There is buzz surrounding former House speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin).
The venerable conservative columnist George Will, in The Washington Post on June 9, lauded Ryan’s “seriousness about policies for economic dynamism and a sustainable safety net of entitlements.”
The month prior, on May 27, Ryan spoke at the Reagan Presidential Library’s exclusive Time for Choosing Speaker Series. At the outdoor event, the 51-year-old stated: “I think of the federal debt, which hardly comes up anymore, even though the debt is now $28 trillion.”
Ryan also emphasized what he sees as conservative principles: limited government, spending discipline and economic opportunity.
The Republican former speaker touched not only on policies but also on electoral politics. He said: “Even for our good showing in the House, 2020 left Republicans powerless in Washington. Even worse, it was horrifying to see [the Trump] presidency come to such a dishonorable and disgraceful end.
“So once again, we conservatives find ourselves at a crossroads, and here’s the reality that we have to face. If the conservative cause depends on the populist appeal of one personality or of second-rate imitations, then we’re not going anywhere. Voters looking for Republican leaders want to see independence and mettle. They will not be impressed by the sight of yes-men and flatterers flocking to Mar-a-Lago.”
It is easy to see why the stalwart Mitt Romney (R-Utah) chose Ryan as his running mate in the presidential election of 2012. Even though the Republican ticket was beaten by Barack Obama, party loyalists respected Ryan’s management and oratorical skills.
After then-congressman Ryan returned to the House of Representatives in 2014, he became chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. In 2015, he was elected by his colleagues to be House speaker.
In 2016, Ryan gave only tepid support to then-candidate Donald Trump. When a sexual harassment scandal broke regarding Trump, Ryan stated: “I am sickened by what I heard today. Women are to be championed and revered, not objectified. I hope Mr. Trump treats this situation with the seriousness it deserves and works to demonstrate to the country that he has greater respect for women than this clip suggests.”
Then-speaker Ryan worked with president Trump for a few months, keeping his reservations about the reality TV star mostly to himself. In April 2018, congressman Ryan decided not to run for reelection, citing a desire to spend more time with his children.
Looking back, it seems prescient that Ryan left before he could become tainted by association with Trump-era scandals. On January 6, 2021, when extremists rioted at the Capitol, hurting Capitol Police officers and damaging property, Ryan had not been in an official position for a while. Once again, the Wisconsinite kept his hands clean and his name untarnished.
Ryan’s absence from the daily fracas of the Covid era also enabled him to avoid the culture wars that both the Left and Right have engaged in. As a result, the economics major seems above the fray, giving public policy lectures at venues including the University of Notre Dame.
Meanwhile, former president Trump has indicated he may run again. NBC News reported on June 1, 2021: “Trump returns to the electoral battlefield Saturday as the marquee speaker at the North Carolina Republican Party’s state convention. He plans to follow up with several more rallies in June and July to keep his unique political base engaged in the 2022 midterms and give him the option of seeking the presidency again in 2024.”
The article, by Jonathan Allen, continued, “Only one president, Grover Cleveland, has ever lost a reelection bid and come back to reclaim the White House. In modern times, one-term presidents have worried more about rehabilitating their legacies by taking on nonpartisan causes... than about trying to shape national elections. But Trump retains a hold on the Republican electorate that is hard to overstate, and he has no intention of relinquishing it.”
NOMINATING TRUMP in 2024 would be a huge mistake for the Republican Party. As Will stated in an NPR Morning Edition interview on February 18, 2021, “Donald Trump has no deep roots in the Republican Party and in many ways repudiates much of the Republican position of traditional conservatism, of fiscal austerity, free trade, et cetera.”
USA Today reported in June 2021 that “Donald Trump is ranked near the bottom of all US presidents by a group of historians, getting the lowest grades for leadership of any commander in chief who has served in the White House in the past 150 years. The ratings of presidents on 10 leadership qualities, the fourth in a series conducted by C-SPAN, includes assessments by 142 historians and professional observers of the presidency.”
Unlike Trump, Ryan has a keen understanding of constitutionality and the rules of Congress – assets for any president. Plus, he is free of the rot that the alt-right brought to the party in Trump’s term.
Ryan proclaimed, in his speech at the Reagan Library, “Today, too many people on the Right are enamored with identity politics in ways that are antithetical to Reagan conservatism. The whole idea in this country is that every person has worth, and that our dignity, rights, and responsibilities, they all belong to us as individuals.”
Former speaker Ryan offers the challenge and tone that both Republicans and Democrats need to make the 2024 presidential election substantive and productive.
The writer is a columnist published by USA Today, The Hill, Gannett, HuffPost, Hearst Newspapers, and other media outlets. He is a former associate editor of Hearst Magazines.


